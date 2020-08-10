Crime
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
At yesterday’s hearing into the dropping of the Boss Yoovidhya ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge, the man who approved the dropping of the charges didn’t even bother turning up.
A panel, headed by a former chairman of a constitution drafting body, Borwornsak Uwanno, summonsed Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk to give statements at the independent committee looking into what lead to the dropped charges. But was a no-show at the hearings.
The deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, Prayuth Phetkhun, along with a group of prosecutors involved in the case, attended yesterday’s hearing. The hearing lasted about 5 hours.
There have been three committees set up to look into the dropping of the most serious of the charges against Boss, the ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge. The decision, not initially made public in Thailand but published in a CNN.com news article, sparked public outrage. The first committee was set up by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-chaThe other 2 were launched by the Office of Attorney-General and the Royal Thai Police Office to examine their roles in the imbroglio.
Borwornsak Uwanno says he will be making sure the Deputy AG shows up to clarify his role in the issue. He didn’t provide any comments about why the Deputy AG didn’t attend the hearing.
“He will have to appear before the panel eventually.”
2 other people involved in the Red Bull heir’s case were able to provide valuable evidence.
• Somjai Tosukolwan served as deputy chief of the Department of Southern Bangkok Litigation when the case was handed to the prosecution.
• Nipaporn Rujanawong recommended that consideration of Mr Vorayuth’s petition calling for fair treatment should be dropped.
Mr Borwornsak said the hit-and-run case exposed what were deemed as weaknesses in the country’s Attorney General justice administration processes. Arising from the proceedings, it was found the Boss Yoovidhya, through his lawyers, used the ‘petition for fair treatment’ to stall the cases and Boss’s appearances in front of a Court.
Boss petitioned more than 10 times for ‘fair treatment’. The independent investigation panel has been gathering information about where and how those petitions were submitted.
The case has been meandering through the legal system since September, 2012 when the grey Ferrari, driven by Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya crashed into the back of a motorcycle driven by a 47 year old policeman who was killed after being dragged along the road for 100 metres in Thong Lor, Bangkok.
Boss was able to evade appearing in Court to face a series of charges for around 10 times citing ‘business meetings’ and questioning his ‘fair treatment’ as reasons for non-appearance at the hearings. He eventually Fred the country in 2017 using the family’s private jet, flying to Singapore, abandoning the plane and then making his way to the UK. He has been seen at Red Bull events since – the media have been able to track him down a number of times and snap photos.
Hearings will continue into the decision to drop the final charges against Boss today and tomorrow.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Welcome to 7Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
A car has collided with a taxi before losing control and smashing through the front of a local 7Eleven convenience store in Bangkok. 5 people were injured as the car burst through the front of the store. The 7Eleven store is opposite the Phaholyothin Police Station in front of Ratchadapisek 44. When rescue teams responded they found a white Ford Everest with a Bangkok number plate. The front of the car ended up perched in front of the cashier counter. The sliding doorway, along with some display stands, were completely destroyed. The 34 year old driver was still in the car, […]
Crime
Bangkok casino shooter insists he acted alone: police
A man who confessed to killing a gunman, who had already shot dead 3 people at an illegal Bangkok gambling den on Monday night, insists he acted alone, police announced today. Authorities took 61 year old Phiphit Srisuwan, alias “Boy Baan Khrua” to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek his detention in connection with the fatal shooting in a building off Rama III Road. Officers opposed bail, saying he poses a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released. Phiphit stands charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying a firearm in public and unlawful use of a […]
Politics
Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders
Police in Bangkok are under pressure from protesters both on- and offline after yesterday’s arrest and detention of student protest leaders. Prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and protest leader Nutchanon “Mike” Payakaphan were taken into police custody for 7 charges, including sedition. 30 more student protesters are wanted by police and arrest warrants have been issued. The hashtag #ตํารวจอุ้มประชาชน (Police Kidnap the People) trended this morning with over 146,000 tweets. Dozens also gathered at the Bangkok Criminal Court in Ratchada district to protest the detentions. Students have called another rally in downtown Bangkok this afternoon. Among those […]
Elderly drivers may need to take test in order to keep licence
Welcome to 7Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop
Trending upwards, but consumer confidence in Thailand still at a 22 year low
Decision to allow traffic on Pattaya’s Walking Street comes under fire on social media
Academics and opposition say government must listen to protesters’ demands to end unrest
Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges
Proposal would lift emergency decree in 4 southern districts
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Poll: majority doubt constitutional reform will improve Thai politics
Leading Thai epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Authorities say religious conflict not behind beheading of Pattani Buddha image
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
Immigration police nab American, Thai wife for visa forgery, cannabis
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Business4 days ago
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
- Opinion3 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- Bangkok3 days ago
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
- News3 days ago
Which Asian Country Googles Beer the Most?
- Bangkok2 days ago
After outcry, foreigners will be allowed to run in Bangkok Midnight Marathon
wayne Drummond
August 10, 2020 at 9:33 am
Having had quite a bit of motor accident investigative exper=ience in my past, I would like to suggest that had the Ferrari been travelling at about 170KPH when it struck the rear of the motorcycle as depicted, I would expect to see significantly more folding of the motorcycle frame and the Ferrari front end. Unless the motorcycle was alo travelling at almot 170KPH. But the damage suggests a not too significant impact to my trained eyes.