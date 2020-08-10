Connect with us

Crime

Deputy AG fails to show up at an independent hearing into the dropping of ‘Boss’ charges

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
    • follow us in feedly

At yesterday’s hearing into the dropping of the Boss Yoovidhya ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge, the man who approved the dropping of the charges didn’t even bother turning up.

A panel, headed by a former chairman of a constitution drafting body, Borwornsak Uwanno, summonsed Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk to give statements at the independent committee looking into what lead to the dropped charges. But was a no-show at the hearings.

The deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General, Prayuth Phetkhun, along with a group of prosecutors involved in the case, attended yesterday’s hearing. The hearing lasted about 5 hours.

There have been three committees set up to look into the dropping of the most serious of the charges against Boss, the ‘reckless driving causing death’ charge. The decision, not initially made public in Thailand but published in a CNN.com news article, sparked public outrage. The first committee was set up by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-chaThe other 2 were launched by the Office of Attorney-General and the Royal Thai Police Office to examine their roles in the imbroglio.

Borwornsak Uwanno says he will be making sure the Deputy AG shows up to clarify his role in the issue. He didn’t provide any comments about why the Deputy AG didn’t attend the hearing.

“He will have to appear before the panel eventually.”

2 other people involved in the Red Bull heir’s case were able to provide valuable evidence.

• Somjai Tosukolwan served as deputy chief of the Department of Southern Bangkok Litigation when the case was handed to the prosecution.

• Nipaporn Rujanawong recommended that consideration of Mr Vorayuth’s petition calling for fair treatment should be dropped.

Mr Borwornsak said the hit-and-run case exposed what were deemed as weaknesses in the country’s Attorney General justice administration processes. Arising from the proceedings, it was found the Boss Yoovidhya, through his lawyers, used the ‘petition for fair treatment’ to stall the cases and Boss’s appearances in front of a Court.

Boss petitioned more than 10 times for ‘fair treatment’. The independent investigation panel has been gathering information about where and how those petitions were submitted.

The case has been meandering through the legal system since September, 2012 when the grey Ferrari, driven by Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya crashed into the back of a motorcycle driven by a 47 year old policeman who was killed after being dragged along the road for 100 metres in Thong Lor, Bangkok.

Boss was able to evade appearing in Court to face a series of charges for around 10 times citing ‘business meetings’ and questioning his ‘fair treatment’ as reasons for non-appearance at the hearings. He eventually Fred the country in 2017 using the family’s private jet, flying to Singapore, abandoning the plane and then making his way to the UK. He has been seen at Red Bull events since – the media have been able to track him down a number of times and snap photos.

Hearings will continue into the decision to drop the final charges against Boss today and tomorrow.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    wayne Drummond

    August 10, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Having had quite a bit of motor accident investigative exper=ience in my past, I would like to suggest that had the Ferrari been travelling at about 170KPH when it struck the rear of the motorcycle as depicted, I would expect to see significantly more folding of the motorcycle frame and the Ferrari front end. Unless the motorcycle was alo travelling at almot 170KPH. But the damage suggests a not too significant impact to my trained eyes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Welcome to 7Eleven – Ford injures 5 people as it crashes though Bangkok shop

The Thaiger

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

A car has collided with a taxi before losing control and smashing through the front of a local 7Eleven convenience store in Bangkok. 5 people were injured as the car burst through the front of the store. The 7Eleven store is opposite the Phaholyothin Police Station in front of Ratchadapisek 44. When rescue teams responded they found a white Ford Everest with a Bangkok number plate. The front of the car ended up perched in front of the cashier counter. The sliding doorway, along with some display stands, were completely destroyed. The 34 year old driver was still in the car, […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok casino shooter insists he acted alone: police

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man who confessed to killing a gunman, who had already shot dead 3 people at an illegal Bangkok gambling den on Monday night, insists he acted alone, police announced today. Authorities took 61 year old Phiphit Srisuwan, alias “Boy Baan Khrua” to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek his detention in connection with the fatal shooting in a building off Rama III Road. Officers opposed bail, saying he poses a flight risk or might interfere with evidence if released. Phiphit stands charged with murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying a firearm in public and unlawful use of a […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Demonstration called against arrests of protest leaders

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Khaosod English

Police in Bangkok are under pressure from protesters both on- and offline after yesterday’s arrest and detention of student protest leaders. Prominent activist and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and protest leader Nutchanon “Mike” Payakaphan were taken into police custody for 7 charges, including sedition. 30 more student protesters are wanted by police and arrest warrants have been issued. The hashtag #ตํารวจอุ้มประชาชน (Police Kidnap the People) trended this morning with over 146,000 tweets. Dozens also gathered at the Bangkok Criminal Court in Ratchada district to protest the detentions. Students have called another rally in downtown Bangkok this afternoon. Among those […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending