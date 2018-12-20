Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two | The Thaiger

South
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
The pickup careered off the road, hit a bridge, and dropped into a canal in Phatthalung’s Kong Ra district.
Police say the accident happened in front of a mosque in Moo 6 village in Tambon Klong Chalerm.
The pickup was stuck in bamboo bushes and didn’t sink after it fell into the canal.
The driver, 35 year old Ammarin Innurak, was killed behind the wheel. His friend, 35 year old Jitnarong Chaiket, fell out of the pickup and was washed away.
Rescuers found his body later this morning about 200 metres from the crash site.
The two injured passengers were both 33 years old. They told police that the two men were drinking in Kong Ra before getting into the pickup.
Police say the driver was apparently drunk, causing him to lose control of the pickup before it hit the bridge and drove into the canal.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
South
If your motorbike is stolen, just wait a few days
Not only did he get his motorbike back, but he should go out and buy a lottery ticket. What are the chances…?
The owner of a stolen motorcycle got his transport back three days later after a man ran out of petrol just in front of him in Songkhla’s Muang district on Tuesday.
The owner of the motorcycle, identified only as Ken, and his friends briefly assaulted and captured the motorcyclist, identified only as 35 year old Piak, before handing over him to police.
But Piak was later released without charges after he claimed that he had borrowed the motorcycle from a friend. Police said they would later summon Piak’s friend for questioning.
Ken said his motorcycle was stolen from in front of his house in Songkhla’s Singha Nakhon district. He said he has been searching for it without success.
But he went to visit a friend in tambon Pawong in Songkhla’s Muang district and while he and several friends were eating there, Piak stopped in front of the house as the petrol ran out.
When Ken and friends came out to check whether Piak needed any help, Ken recognised his bike and captured the man.
SOURCE: The Nation
Koh Samui
Troops on stand-by to assist flooded southern provinces
PHOTO: Thunder Road Reporters, Samui
Deputy PM and defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan has ordered the three armed forces to head south with troops and equipment to help the areas hard hit by flooding.
The Meteorological Department is warning southerners to brace for more to come. Gulf coast provinces from Chumpon to Songkhla have been battered with heavy rains for the past four days.
Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says southern-based military units were instructed to keep monitoring weather conditions and flood situations and to be on standby to provide support to local government, especially the evacuation of children and the elderly from hard-hit areas.
Military units have been instructed to make available heavy equipment in case they are needed for the building of flood walls or in the dredging work to quicken the flow of floodwater out of flood-affected areas.
In Surat Thani province, low-lying areas in seven districts of Tha Chang, Chaiya, Koh Samui, Muang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Tha Chana have been flooded today, affecting over 3,000 households.
The weather bureau has updated it forecast for southern provinces – Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. It says they will face more rain as well as heavy rain in some areas as a result of the strong northeastern monsoon which is looming over the southern region and the Gulf of Thailand.
Koh Samui
Southern provinces battered by heavy rains and floods
PHOTO: Flooded Samui roads – Facebook/Thunder Road Reporters
“The city Mayor says the municipality had arranged for medical staff to be on stand-by to help patients at evacuation centres already set up to deal with potential flood crisis in Nakhon Si Thammarat.”
Heavy rain has been battering the southern regions of the Gulf coast for the past few days and caused flooding in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung provinces. The Andaman side of the coast has received little or no rain during the same period.
The heavy rains have reached as far north as Samui and the Chumpon coastline.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Muang district mayor Chaowas Senpong is warning people living in low-lying areas to prepare for evacuation as a huge water mass from Khao Luang mountain range in Lan Saka district was expected to reach the Muang district township through Klong Chandee canal.
Several areas in the main city area have already been flooded by torrential rain which has battered the province for the past three days.
Huge water pumps have been installed to pump to drain water out of the overflowing canals into the sea, he said, adding that all schools in the municipal area have been ordered closed on Monday.
พืนที่ด้านล่าง นำตกพรมโลก อ.พรมหมคีรี จ. นคศรีธรรมราช และพืนที่รับน้ำ เฝ้าระวังด้วย น้ำจากน้ำตกพรหมโลก ลงไปแล้ว16/12/61 #ริมเขื่อนวังปลาแงะที่มา…Phunop Jantarasuwan
Posted by จังหวัด นครศรีธรรรมราช on Saturday, December 15, 2018
In Phatthalung province, flood water continued to rise today in Kong Ra and Khuan Khanoon districts as water mass from Banthad mountainous range gushed downstream coupled with continuous raining.
The road in Khuan Khanoon district market was about 50 cm under water and water level was still rising, said district official.
Kanchanadit, Don Sak and Poonpin districts of Surat Thani were lashed with 203mm, 196mm and 170mm of rain water in the past 24 hours, resulting in the declaration of flood disaster area in five villages in Don Sak district.
In the Muang district, the detour road from Kawela hospital to a car dealer’s shop has been turned into a canal impassable to small vehicles. Several cars broke down on the road.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
Junta supporters, Palang Pracharat party, raises 650 million baht at banquet
19 Year old Thai girl dies from assault in Tokyo hotel
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
Motorcyclist dies after collision with power pole in Koh Kaew
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
Chiang Mai hosts pageant to promote OTOP
Pedestrian killed in Thalang after being hit by taxi
Rare species back at Similan Islands after tourist numbers restricted – VIDEO
Thailand should prepare for global economic slowdown
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Pattaya1 day ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Oil pollutes a Phuket beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
-
Bangkok1 day ago
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
-
Thailand3 days ago
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
You must be logged in to post a comment Login