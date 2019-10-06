Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out | The Thaiger

Economy
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is hinting the government may launch a second phase of the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme. He says he’s waiting for officials to complete an assessment of the first phase and its ability to boost the sluggish economy.
Chim-Shop-Chai was a raging success. Up to one million Thais were able to register each 24 hours to apply for a 1,000 free gift that could be spent in any province except their home province.
The Prime Minister says that initial assessment shows positive results, with consumer spending increasing after the implementation of the program. But he admitted that the 1,000 baht giveaway to registered subscribers was not a large amount of money, but it was seed money that encouraged consumers to spend more.
He disclosed that officials are considering injecting more seed money into the program, hoping that it may generate spending that is 3-5 times the amount of the seed money.
While exports are down due to a myriad of problems (US-China Trade War, sluggish world economy, Brexit fears), the PM insists that it was necessary to do something to boost the domestic economy to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to survive in the wake of the economic slowdown.
Regarding the glitches in the program experienced by many subscribers, he said that officials have been fixing the problems to ensure the program proceeds more smoothly if it is extended.
About one million people subscribed to the program each day in the first phase, but about 200,000 of them failed the screening process, partly due to problems in the electronic scanning system, according to the PM.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Following their most recent meeting, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has announced Thailand’s economic growth this year has been revised downward to between 2.7 – 3.0% from the previous projection of 2.9 – 3.3%.
It has also revised down its prediction of this year’s exports to between minus 2 – 0%.
The committee says the revised export outlook reflects uncertainties in the economies of major countries, the prolonged US-China trade war and the strong baht. They added that the economic indicators in July and August suggest possible softening of economic growth in the third quarter, due to the slowing global economy, US-China trade war and the strength of the baht.
The committee estimates that the floods in north-east and central Thailand will cost the economy between 20 – 25 billion baht.
It has estimated that the government’s economic stimulus “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign, which has proved popular with Thais, will inject 20 – 30 billion baht into the economy. The committee says it hopes to see additional new monetary and fiscal measures from the government to boost the economy.
Earlier this week the Kasikorn Research Centre revised downward its economic growth forecasts for 2019 from 3.1 – 2.8%, while predicting that the economy may grow at less than 3% next year amid numerous negative factors.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Economy
Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus
Round one of “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim, Shop, Chai) was a resounding success with the allotment for registrations completely subscribed on the days of registration. It was a 1,000 baht ‘gift’ to encourage Thais to travel and spend outside their home provinces. Now the government are rolling out the second round of the stimulus packages to keep the local tourism economy bubbling along.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Thai governments’ deputy spokesperson reported the launch of a new 116 million baht tourism stimulus package to further promote the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign.
She told media yesterday that new round of stimulus will consists of two measures.
“Under the first, the Tourism Authority of Thailand will collaborate with operators of hotels, spas, and entertainment venues in promoting the sales of 40,000 domestic tour packages, priced at 100 baht each.”
“This measure, running from now to December 2019, has been allocated 63.5 million baht in funding.”
The Nation reports that consumers can register for this scheme to shop online at participating partners via the TAT’s official Line account. Purchase is limited to one package per buyer.
“It is targeted at Generation X and Y consumers with moderate purchasing power. The promotion will be held on ‘catchy’ dates, such as October 10 (10-10), November 11 (11-11), and December 12 (12-12)”.
The second measure involves launching a project to boost traveller spending, where the TAT and private partners will offer 70% discounts on luxury products and services at participating hotels, shopping malls, spas, hospitals, restaurants, jewellery stores, and amusement parks on weekdays.
“Promotional activities will be launched on mini websites and mobile platforms, backed by 52.5 million baht in funding.”
TAT has told the Cabinet that these measures would stimulate Thai tourism in light of the current economic slump and continuous strengthening of the baht. They also reported that the stimulus will keep Thailand as one of the top six countries for tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thais clamour for the “Chim, Shop, Chai” 1000 baht give-away program
PHOTO: buriramguru.com
The “Chim, Shop, Chai” (Eat, Shop, Spend) program has been a resounding success, and it’s still got a another five days or so to go.
Thai citizens can apply for the 1000 baht ‘gift’ from the government and spend the money at selected shops anywhere outside their home province. The government only accepts one million applications each day so, at midnight each night, there is a flurry of activity as Thai’s battle to register on the Chim, Shop, Chai website.
On Monday, the one million applicant target was achieved by 1.43 pm, 8.11am on the second day, 6.18am on the third day and 5.40am on the fourth day. The government has set a target of 10 million applicants for the program which is expected to be reached in the next five days.
Payong Srivanich, managing director of the state-run Krung Thai Bank, who are involved in the program, says that the bank has been closely monitoring the online registration to ensure a smooth, safe and convenient application process while maintaining data privacy.
The 1,000 baht giveaway can be spent, starting today, in any province chosen by the applicants. Out of one million who applied on the first day, 800,000 passed the screening but the rest, whose applications were rejected, can reapply. Successful applicants must spend the 1,000 baht within 14 days at shops which have joined the program. If the applicants do not spend the handout in 14 days, the giveaway will be forfeited and they will not be able to reapply.
Lawan Saengsanit, director of Fiscal Police Office, says that 54% of the applicants are in the 31-60 age group, 32% in the 22-30 age group, 8% in the 18-21 age group and 6% in the over 60s group.
People living in the central region account for 43% of the applicants, followed by 16% northeasterners, 15% easterners, 11% southerners, 9% northerners and 6% westerners.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
“If you want to shoot me, get on with it,” British grandmother
Burmese man stabbed to death by ‘friend’ in Patong, Phuket
Police shoot and kill chef in North Pattaya hotel car park
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Drones used to find two elephants stuck in the Haew Narok ravine
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
Time to re-submit Brexit plan – EU to UK
Pheu Thai calls for urgent probe about alleged meddling in Yala’s judicial affairs
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
Protesters still wearing masks and city subway grinds to a halt – Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader should resign, says Malaysian PM
Chinese woman arrested for using Thai woman’s identity for 20 years
Judge forced to change “not guilty” verdict shoots himself in court in southern Thailand
Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case
Strong Thai baht brings financial woes for expat retirees
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
Six more countries now get visa-on-arrival into Myanmar
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
Trending
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand2 days ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Pattaya3 days ago
Hotel guest in Pattaya shocked as staff force her to wash stained towel
- Food Scene10 hours ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket lawyer to sue his client for defamation and unpaid bills of 100 million baht
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Dream World has unexpected new attraction
- North East2 days ago
Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire