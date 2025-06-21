Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed

Driver died from injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital

Peacock tree crushes pickup in Surat Thani, driver killed
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A horrific accident unfolded in the southern province of Surat Thani when a towering peacock tree unexpectedly toppled onto a moving pickup truck, tragically killing the driver and injuring two passengers.

The shocking incident occurred yesterday, June 20, around 4pm, on Soi Koteng Road in Village 8, Wat Pradu subdistrict, Mueang district, Surat Thani province.

The Thakub Public Service Unit police responded immediately to the accident and called in the Kusonsattha Surat Thani Foundation rescue team to assist the victims trapped inside the wreckage. Upon arrival, rescuers were met with a chilling scene: a bronze-gold Toyota Vigo pickup truck crushed under a large peacock tree that had collapsed onto the roof, causing significant damage.

The three victims were trapped in the vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Wattasin, was unconscious, while 77 year old Soda had a deep laceration on her left hand, and 65 year old Krisana sustained abrasions to her body. Emergency responders quickly worked to extricate the victims and rush them to Surat Thani Hospital. Despite their best efforts, Wattasin, the driver, passed away from his injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the tree’s sudden collapse. Preliminary reports suggest that as Wattasin was driving along the road, the large roadside tree unexpectedly fell onto the centre of the pickup truck’s roof. The police are investigating whether factors such as strong winds, the tree’s age, or other environmental conditions may have contributed to the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Local officials expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased driver, while also focusing on further safety measures for roadside trees, particularly in high-traffic areas.

This tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by falling trees, especially in urban areas where such incidents can lead to severe consequences for motorists.

As the investigation continues, the families of the victims are left to cope with the sudden loss, while the community remains shaken by the devastating accident.

