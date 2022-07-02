Travel to Surat Thani, it’s where the fun begins | Jay and Natty’s Adventures

The Thaiger‘s Natty and Jay recently went on a long weekend trip to Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, and they’re dying to show our viewers their adventures. People typically see Surat Thani as a passing point to somewhere exciting like Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan.

But The Thaiger’s top news presenters want people to know about Surat Thani’s unseen natural beauty and historic sites. Hopefully, this clip will encourage you to try out the fun activities that Surat Thani has to offer, and understand that Surat Thani is where the fun begins.

First, we watch as the pair hike through Khao Sok National Park, led by a tour guide. Jay, being the lumberjack that he is, cuts his own bamboo. Later, Jay and Natty cook a delicious curry in the bamboo and eat it with rice.

Next, the pair hike to a historic site atop a mountain, the ‘floating temple,’ where it is believed the Lord Buddha’s ashes is kept. The mountainous site overlooks a breathtaking view of clouds and greenery.

Natty and Jay’s journey continues as they canoe through Pa Ton Nam Ban Nam Rad spring water lake. Later, they go river tubing down Sok River, using tubes made from real car tires.

Jay and Natty stayed at Our Jungle Camp – Eco Resort, who kindly provided them with all the information and assisted them in all of their activities. Contact Our Jungle Camp/Our Jungle House here: https://www.khaosokecoresort. com/ to book and plan your next adventure trip in Surat Thani.