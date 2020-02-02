Man walks into his own funeral in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

South
Man walks into his own funeral in southern Thailand
It was the double-take of the year. In the middle of a funeral at a local temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, the man, who was the main attraction at the event, walked into his own funeral. After attendees got over their surprise, and relief, that their relative was actually alive, the question arose, “who is the person inside the coffin?”
The funeral for Prapad Sanitknam was being held at Wat Thung Yaun Temple in Na Bon District on Friday, January 31.
The ‘dead’ man’s father, Suchart Sanitknam, had been notified that his son had been run over by a train the day before. The man had been walking along the train tracks in the southern province and was killed when the train struck him. The body was unrecognisable as a result of the incident but the man was wearing similar clothing to what Prapad was wearing when he was last seen. The location where the man was hit was also close to Prapad’s home. The body had no ID or documentation when police arrived on the scene.
Getting the funeral underway on the next day, Prapad casually walked into the temple to pay respects to the deceased, unaware that everyone attending thought that he was dead. After welcoming Prapad back to the world of the living, the family went to file a report at the Chawang Police Station. Then the attention turned to the body in the coffin. Who was in there?
The family reported that Prapad had a history of mental illness. When he strolled into the temple he was wearing old clothing and “hadn’t showered for days”.
The police say that the incident is a simple misunderstanding. They report that Prapad looks quite similar to the person who was killed in the train incident and was wearing similar clothing. The body has now been moved to Wat Chan Di Temple. Another family has now been told of the sad passing of their relative.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | Sanook.com
Coronavirus
Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China
17 electronics students from Surat Thani Technical College in Thailand’s south, who had been studying on a high vocational certificate course at Xingtai Polytechnic College in Hubei, China, have arrived home. They are healthy and happy to back with their families.
The 17 arrived at the Surat Thani International Airport, via Suvarnabhumi, yesterday jus after 9 in the morning.
The group flew with Thai Smile, the budget subsidiary of Thai Airways, after being permitted to travel back to Thailand on January 31. The repatriation was a marathon with a flight from Hubei Province to Beijing, then to Bangkok and finally a short flight to Surat Thani.
They were first tested for the new coronavirus at Beijing Airport and then again at Suvarnabhumi Airport when they arrived in Thailand. None of them tested positive. One of the students, Teshit Hanrattanakon, says that eight students were still having to wait for repatriation from Wuhan by the Thai government as China had already sealed the city before they could fly home.
30 other graduated students in Chongqing, west of Hubei province, had returned before the virus outbreak.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Student stabbed at college in Songkhla
A student is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province Tuesday following an exchange of harsh words on social media. Police say the incident occurred at the Luang Prathan Ratnikorn Industrial and Community College. Police and a rescue unit were called to the scene and found 21 year old Prinya Chanpoon, a second year student in the auto mechanics department, stabbed and lying in a pool of blood. He was given first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital.
Police learned that Prinya was allegedly stabbed by a fellow student, 20 year old Veerapat Chuaykaew. The two had earlier exchanged nasty comments on a LINE chat group.
At about 10:30am, during an exam break, the two students met each other outside the building and exchanged insults. This led to a fistfight, during which Veerapat allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Prinya in the left side of his ribs, then fled.
Prinya underwent surgery and was recovering in hospital at press time. Police are looking for Veerapat.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
South
Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra
A pet dog saved its owner from what could have become an unpleasant encounter with a cobra, which visited his home in the southern Thai province of Trang, the story from Khaosod. Owner Winai Sangtip says he was watching television in his living room around 9pm when his dog began barking loudly. He opened the back door and saw a large snake curling under the washing machine.
Winai called local volunteer rescue foundation, who caught the cobra and put it in a cage. It was released into the remote forest areas in the morning.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
