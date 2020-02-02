Connect with us

South

Man walks into his own funeral in southern Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Man walks into his own funeral in southern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Ummm, aren't you meant to be dead? - sanook.com
    • follow us in feedly

It was the double-take of the year. In the middle of a funeral at a local temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, the man, who was the main attraction at the event, walked into his own funeral. After attendees got over their surprise, and relief, that their relative was actually alive, the question arose, “who is the person inside the coffin?”

The funeral for Prapad Sanitknam was being held at Wat Thung Yaun Temple in Na Bon District on Friday, January 31.

The ‘dead’ man’s father, Suchart Sanitknam, had been notified that his son had been run over by a train the day before. The man had been walking along the train tracks in the southern province and was killed when the train struck him. The body was unrecognisable as a result of the incident but the man was wearing similar clothing to what Prapad was wearing when he was last seen. The location where the man was hit was also close to Prapad’s home. The body had no ID or documentation when police arrived on the scene.

Getting the funeral underway on the next day, Prapad casually walked into the temple to pay respects to the deceased, unaware that everyone attending thought that he was dead. After welcoming Prapad back to the world of the living, the family went to file a report at the Chawang Police Station. Then the attention turned to the body in the coffin. Who was in there?

The family reported that Prapad had a history of mental illness. When he strolled into the temple he was wearing old clothing and “hadn’t showered for days”.

The police say that the incident is a simple misunderstanding. They report that Prapad looks quite similar to the person who was killed in the train incident and was wearing similar clothing. The body has now been moved to Wat Chan Di Temple. Another family has now been told of the sad passing of their relative.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Sanook.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Back in Surat Thani after their studies in Hubei - The Nation

17 electronics students from Surat Thani Technical College in Thailand’s south, who had been studying on a high vocational certificate course at Xingtai Polytechnic College in Hubei, China, have arrived home. They are healthy and happy to back with their families.

The 17 arrived at the Surat Thani International Airport, via Suvarnabhumi, yesterday jus after 9 in the morning.

The group flew with Thai Smile, the budget subsidiary of Thai Airways, after being permitted to travel back to Thailand on January 31. The repatriation was a marathon with a flight from Hubei Province to Beijing, then to Bangkok and finally a short flight to Surat Thani.

They were first tested for the new coronavirus at Beijing Airport and then again at Suvarnabhumi Airport when they arrived in Thailand. None of them tested positive. One of the students, Teshit Hanrattanakon, says that eight students were still having to wait for repatriation from Wuhan by the Thai government as China had already sealed the city before they could fly home.

30 other graduated students in Chongqing, west of Hubei province, had returned before the virus outbreak.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Student stabbed at college in Songkhla

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Student stabbed at college in Songkhla | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students in Songkhla's Hat Yai district gather outside the college building where a student was stabbed - Assawin Pakkawan, The Bangkok Post

A student is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province Tuesday following an exchange of harsh words on social media. Police say the incident occurred at the Luang Prathan Ratnikorn Industrial and Community College. Police and a rescue unit were called to the scene and found 21 year old Prinya Chanpoon, a second year student in the auto mechanics department, stabbed and lying in a pool of blood. He was given first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital.

Police learned that Prinya was allegedly stabbed by a fellow student, 20 year old Veerapat Chuaykaew. The two had earlier exchanged nasty comments on a LINE chat group.

At about 10:30am, during an exam break, the two students met each other outside the building and exchanged insults. This led to a fistfight, during which Veerapat allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Prinya in the left side of his ribs, then fled.

Prinya underwent surgery and was recovering in hospital at press time. Police are looking for Veerapat.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

South

Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The cobra captured at the home of Winai Sangtip in Trang - Thai Residents

A pet dog saved its owner from what could have become an unpleasant encounter with a cobra, which visited his home in the southern Thai province of Trang, the story from Khaosod. Owner Winai Sangtip says he was watching television in his living room around 9pm when his dog began barking loudly. He opened the back door and saw a large snake curling under the washing machine.

Winai called local volunteer rescue foundation, who caught the cobra and put it in a cage. It was released into the remote forest areas in the morning.

Barking dog alerts owner about visiting cobra | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป2 days ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน1 week ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 week ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก2 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน2 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

Trending