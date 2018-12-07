Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’ | The Thaiger

South
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
PHOTO COMPOSITE: Thai Rath
A Danish man has married a Thai ladyboy without doing a full ‘due diligence’ on the gender of his future spouse. But things seems to have worked out anyway.
Thai Rath has reported on a marriage ceremony in Thailand’s south last Saturday where the groom was a man from Denmark and the bride was a man from Trang.
The couple married legally in Denmark two months ago and confirmed their vows in a ceremony in front of the relatives followed by a big party at a local hotel.
54 year old John Standskov, a Danish civil servant, had been married twice before, to women, but the relationships had failed, according to the Thai Rath report.
Meanwhile, 49 year old Yingyong “Anne” Nokkaew, who has lived in Denmark for thirty years, divorced five years ago.
The couple met, dated and fell in love whilst living in Denmark – a country Thai Rath describes as “the land of cow’s milk”.
Anne claims that John had never asked if he was a man or a woman. John said that Anne is a lovely woman. The couple have known each other now for four years and say that the marriage is “for keeps as it is true love”.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
South
Pregnant dugong killed by boat propellor
by Khanitta Sitong
A heavily-pregnant dugong, found off Koh Libong in Trang a week ago, has had an autopsy to investigate the cause of death. It was the fifth dugong in the area killed by speedboats this year.
The findings indicate that this dugong too came into contact with a local boat propellor.
The dugong’s decomposing carcass was found on November 26 in the sea off Koh Libong. The injuries indicate it died after being run over by a speedboat whilst feeding on sea-grass.
The crash impact caused the 2.6 metre long, 250 kilogram Dugong’s spine to dislodge, break its right-side ribs and caused bleeding into its lung, resulting in instant death, along with the 9.5 kilogram foetus, according to a source at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre familiar with the autopsy results.
This was the fifth death of a dugong in the Trang area this year. Koh Libong wildlife sanctuary head Chaipreuk Weerawong and Hat Chao Mai National Park head Narong Khong-ied are calling a meeting of related officials, community leaders and villagers, along with boat operators to find a solution to avoid more deaths of the endangered species.
The meeting will discuss solutions, including asking for cooperation from speedboat captains from travelling through the seagrass areas in order to protect the rare marine mammal.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
South
Dead man washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach
The decomposed body of a man has washed up onto a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Police said the unidentified body was spotted on the shores of the beach in Moo 9 village in Tambon Na Saton in Hua Sai district on Saturday morning.
Police say the man appears to have been dead for about a week and the body had decomposed beyond recognition. The man also had superstitious tattoos on his body and he was wearing a well-known Buddha amulet from a Wat in Nong Khai.
At this stage police suspect he was a fishing crew member from the northeast who may have accidentally fallen from the boat or who might have been killed.
The body has been sent to the provincial hospital for an autopsy and victim identification.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters
The National Oil Palm Committee, led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, plans to give away 1,500 baht per rai cash handout to 150,000 oil palm planters in a massive subsidy for their production cost.
The subsidies arrive with almost perfect timing for the ruling NCPO in the lead up to the national election in February and the rise of the proxy parties that have been formed in support of the current junta government.
Thai PBS reports that the cash giveaway is for planters who have cultivated oil palm trees for more than three years and each is entitled to claim the handout for up to 15 rai, or a maximum of 22,500 baht for each individual planter.
Other conditions apply…
1) The planters must be Thais
2) Are heads of families and have registered with the Agricultural Promotion Department before December
3) Have bank accounts with the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
4) They must have proper legal land documents.
The one-time giveaway will cost 3,458 million baht in taxpayers’ money. The policy will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval.
Energy Minister Siri Chirapongpant says that the cabinet had recently instructions the Energy Ministry, through the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), to purchase 160,000 tonnes of crude palm oil at 18 baht/kg for use as fuel in power generation at the Bangkapong power plant.
EGAT will start buying crude palm oil in December, up to the full amount of 160,000 tonnes for use in power generation for 5-6 months.
The energy minister was optimistic that his measure would help push the price of fresh oil palm to 3.2 baht per kilogram which would help ease the financial suffering of oil palm planters who have been complaining of falling oil palm prices.
Last week, the cabinet approved 18.6 billion baht in aid package to help rubber plants and rubber tappers. Rubber planters are also suffering from a sharp price plunge.
Thailand’s Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
