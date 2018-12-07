Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’ | The Thaiger

PHOTO COMPOSITE: Thai Rath

A Danish man has married a Thai ladyboy without doing a full ‘due diligence’ on the gender of his future spouse. But things seems to have worked out anyway.

Thai Rath has reported on a marriage ceremony in Thailand’s south last Saturday where the groom was a man from Denmark and the bride was a man from Trang.

The couple married legally in Denmark two months ago and confirmed their vows in a ceremony in front of the relatives followed by a big party at a local hotel.

54 year old John Standskov, a Danish civil servant, had been married twice before, to women, but the relationships had failed, according to the Thai Rath report.

Meanwhile, 49 year old Yingyong “Anne” Nokkaew, who has lived in Denmark for thirty years, divorced five years ago.

The couple met, dated and fell in love whilst living in Denmark – a country Thai Rath describes as “the land of cow’s milk”.

Anne claims that John had never asked if he was a man or a woman. John said that Anne is a lovely woman. The couple have known each other now for four years and say that the marriage is “for keeps as it is true love”.

Congratulations to the happy couple.





.