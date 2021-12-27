World
Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
Worldwide, the travel misery lingers with Christmas in the rear view mirror but the new year holiday ahead.
Another 1,300+ flights have been cancelled for Monday – Chinese and US destinations are the worst affected, according to FlightAware.
The majority of the flights cancelled in China include 366 flights by China Eastern and another 127 from Air China. The most affected destination or origin airports are in Beijing and Shanghai.
More than 7,300 flights were delayed or canceled across the US, alone, yesterday. Both the US-based Delta and US Airlines report that the disruption is due to crews testing positive, being too sick to work or just isolating.
In the UK, British Airways has cancelled 42 flights today. London’s Heathrow airport has listed 46 flights which won’t be arriving today.
Regionally, Hong Kong has banned all South Korea’s Korean Air flights for two weeks, after positive cases among some arrivals. South Korea has seen an uptick in new cases with 5,418 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.
Since Christmas Eve, more than 8,000 flights have been grounded across the world. In reality, the number of cancelled flights is not significant, but has caused a lot of misery to tens of thousands of people trying to get home or travel over the Christmas break.
Getting on ship and cruising your troubles away isn’t working either. US quarantine authorities are monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by multiple Covid cases while sailing around US waters, many of them already denied port in the Caribbean and US ports.
Despite early findings that Omicron is less severe than earlier Covid-19 variants, scientists remain concerned by the sheer number of infections being recorded and that, statistically, hospitals could end up overwhelmed if the surges continue to mount up around the world.
SOURCE: BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
Camps set up in Tak for more than 5,000 refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar
Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani
17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach
Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal
Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers
UN urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate Christmas Eve massacre
Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
China reports highest-daily rise in new Covid-19 infections since pandemic began
Thailand News Update | Covid flight risks & Forced labour in Thai prisons
Experts say Thailand still not prepared for another tsunami, public unaware of danger
Health ministry to outline 3 best and worst-case scenarios as more infections reported
Credit card payment for Bangkok transport & Sex app for Thailand’s deaf youths | GMT
South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, anti-apartheid champion, dies aged 90
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
Ready and willing: Anutin says he’s prepared to be next PM and lead Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Events21 hours ago
Thailand – the 17th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
- Phuket2 days ago
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Escaped Israeli tested positive for Omicron, negative for Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca triple vaccines shown effective against Omicron variant