17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach

On Christmas Day, a 17 year old drowned while swimming at a beach in southern Thailand. His body was found yesterday about 500 to 600 metres from shore.

The teenager went to the Nai Pret beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district with two of his friends. The current was strong on Saturday and were around two to three metres high. While swimming, the teen got swept away by the waves. His friends were able to swim to shore, but he disappeared.

Rescuers on jet skis searched for the teen on Saturday night, but had to call off the search and continue the next morning. His body was found around 10am and was sent to Khanom Hospital for an examination.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post