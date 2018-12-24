Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000 | The Thaiger

Authorities claim over 30,000 tourists flocked to Hat Rin on Koh Phangan for the Saturday night (well, Sunday morning really), monthly full moon party, the final party for 2018. The party kicked off at 1am on Sunday morning and wound up at 7am.

Most of the local hotels were full with highly inflated prices for the monthly gathering whilst many others arrived on speedboats from Koh Samui. The two kilometre beach filled quickly with its collection of DJ stages and exotic lighting filling the beach area. There were 12 sound systems running the length of the beach.

Due to the cost of cleaning up after such carnage, the local community implemented a 100 baht entry fee to access the beach on the night of Koh Phangan Full Moon Party.

Police report that there were no complaints or incidents and that the huge crowd were mostly well-behaved.





