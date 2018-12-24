Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog
Bangkokians have at least another day to inhale unhealthy levels of air pollution after Sunday, the fourth consecutive day the city has been shrouded in smog.
On Sunday morning the measure of particulate matter in Tambon Pak Nam in Muang Samut Prakan was 93 micrograms per cubic metres, approaching what the WHO describes as ‘unhealthy’.
The Nation reported that Samut Sakhon earned an orange code with 90 micrograms, while the readings were 73 along Bangkok’s Soi Lat Phrao, 95 in Wang Thong Lang district and 72 on Paholyothin Road in Chatuchak.
In a bid to lessen the smog, city workers on Sunday sprayed water along the roads in Lumpini Park. To increase humidity, Bangkok Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang ordered the use of high-pressure hoses that can shoot water 30 metres into the air, the first time they’ve been used. BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukit was at the park cheering on the mission.
There has been little wind to blow away the smog, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD). It warned that the air quality was unlikely to improve today and is urging people to stay indoors or wear an N95-rated facemask if they go out.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered strict controls on outdoor burning and has officials advising crematorium operators about proper practices. PCD director-general Pralong Damrongthai said the PM2.5 level was unsafe in Phayathai, Din Daeng, Lat Phrao, Min Buri, Bang Khun Thien and Rama II Road. Residents there should take protective measures because the particulates – one-tenth the size of a human hair – enter the lungs and irritate the respiratory system, he said.
Traffic police are tagging vehicles issuing black exhaust with a sticker and ordering them off the road, Pralong said. The authorities could also bar large vehicles from inner Bangkok if the air pollution remains bad much longer, he said.
The forecast in Bangkok is hot, with little wind and no rain.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
Bangkok and inner city suburbs continue to be covered in smog for the fifth straight day.
The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that the amount of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in 19 roadside areas exceeded the safety limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre, while nine other places had levels that could negatively impact health.
The BMA Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang meanwhile says that city authorities continued to undertake measures to reduce dust particles. He said all the 50 district offices had dispatched workers to spray water and wash roads at risky spots, including the area in front of Din Daeng Police Station, which is among the worst-hit.
The PCD said weather conditions and lack of winds had partially contributed to the surge of dust.
The PCD warned that the air quality may continue to pose a threat to public health into Tuesday and is urging people to stay indoors or wear N95-rated face masks if they go out (not the cheap facemarks you buy at pharmacies which will do next to nothing).
He said city workers would keep implementing the measure until the dust particle levels returned to the safe limits.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.
AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.
He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.
Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.
Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.
They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.
Bangkok
Bangkokians advised to stay inside until smog clears
• Bangkokians warned that cheap face masks are useless
• Weather Bureau says the current smog should clear in a few days
PHOTO: Framepool
The hazardous ultra-fine dust that has been sweeping through 20 districts of Bangkok will last for a few days, City Hall’s Environment Department warned on Friday.
The Bangkok Post say that the warning corresponded with dust levels measured by the Pollution Control Department (PCD) which started issuing alerts last Thursday. With a size of up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter, the airborne particulate matter can easily lodge in the lungs.
“Normal face masks do not work effectively, as PM is smaller than the width of a single human hair. Instead, a KN95 mask is required,” according to Pollution Control’s director-general Pralong Damrongthai.
City workers will spray water to clean roads more frequently, the governor said. Other measures include a ban on parking cars on main streets and impounding vehicles which emit black fumes.
Read the rest of The Bangkok Post story HERE.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
PR Model claims ex boyfriend kidnaps father for third time
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
Elephants help search for missing Burmese boy
No tsunami warning system for Sunda Strait
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
Warnings of more seismic activity around Sunda Strait
Chinese parents present four life insurance policies to Kamala police
Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000
Water cannons brought out to add humidity as authorities struggle with BKK smog
UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami toll reaches 222
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami: Toll reaches 168, more expected – VIDEO
UPDATE: Indonesian Sunda Strait tsunami
Thai business tycoon buys Fortune for $150 million
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Pattaya2 days ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
-
Opinion1 day ago
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
-
Thai Life22 hours ago
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s most romantic dinner at Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa
-
Phuket3 days ago
Cherng Talay Police narrowly escape injury after drunk driver plows through checkpoint – VIDEO
-
Phuket3 days ago
Pulp Fiction – Phuket tourism by numbers
-
Thailand4 days ago
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
You must be logged in to post a comment Login