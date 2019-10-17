Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, another victim of the southern insurgency | The Thaiger

Insurgency
Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, another victim of the southern insurgency
Five men were awaiting the judge to hand down his verdict. Charged with murder and facing either life imprisonment or a death penalty, or being acquitted. On October 4 Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, at the Yala Provincial Court, announced the five men were acquitted, in a 25 page document. What was to follow was both profound and tragic.
The judge claimed, as he wound up his reading of the acquittal, that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the five Muslim defendants with the murder charges, claiming that his ‘superiors’ had pressured him to convict them and impose capital punishment.
Then he reached into the pocket of his black judge’s gown, drew a pistol and shot himself in front of a startled court room.
“My words might be as light as a bird’s feather but my heart is as heavy as a mountain.”
“Return the verdicts to the judges. Return the justice to the people.”
His final words before shooting himself have been ringing around Thai social media and judicial circles ever since as Thais ponder what in earth is going on in the courtrooms of the insurgency-plagued southern provinces, indeed any court in Thailand.
Kanakorn Pianchana luckily survived the shooting, was rushed to the provincial hospital and was released last week after visits from officials and the obligatory staged photo opportunities during the presentation of flowers to the patient.
The incident, apart from the immediate impact on the judge’s health and his family, draws broad attention to the two decades of civil strife in the south, ironically described by Thai officials as the ‘restive South’. Buddhists and Muslims are in a real-life battle for real estate in the disputed southern-most provinces of Narithawat, Pattani and Yala. Once a Malay Muslim sultanate, the three provinces were annexed by the Thai kingdom in the early 20th century. But the earlier passive resistance has given way to a bloody insurgency since 2004.
Some 6,000-7,000 people have been killed by militants since the early 2000s, with heavy-handed military law being imposed on the hapless residents for at least 15 years. The scale of the dramatic violence is comparable with deaths in the Gaza Strip conflict, but far less known or understood by foreign media.
The targets are teachers, judges, academics, soldiers and religious leaders – from both faiths. Framing the conflict merely as a land dispute belies the tetchy religious friction between the Malay Muslims and the southern Buddhist Thais.
In many parts of Thailand’s south, even the tourist island of Phuket, there is a mixture of Buddhists and Muslims living peacefully together in a tolerant version of ‘Thai’ Islam with Thai Buddhists whose religious principals generally embrace freedom of worship.
Not so in the deep south where Muslim insurgents, many who travel over the open borders into Thailand, have waged a violent civil war against mostly completely innocent southern residents. The border, whilst patrolled with checkpoints, is an easy swim across a small stream in some locations, or a trek across the hills in others.
A few hundred kilometres to the north are the tourist-magnet beaches of Krabi and Phuket, some of the most popular tourist destinations in south east Asia. Yet a few hours drive south the situation changes dramatically with armed militia at checkpoints, barbed wire, sandbags and lots of questions. Successive governments have tried to downplay the problems whilst quietly trying to engage in unproductive peace-talks.
Both sides have drawn lines in the sand that prevent any beneficial progress towards lasting peace. On the part of the Muslim insurgents, the actual key figures and ‘money’ behind the two decades of attacks, is particularly hard to identify, making contact and plans for productive talks complex or impossible.
Both the seats of the Malaysian and Thai governments are a long distance from the troubled region – in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. The Malay government, whilst politely sending along various ‘government’ negotiators over the years, have been less than forthcoming in engaging with the Thai government for a solution.
So, the ‘ Deep South’, the ‘Restive South’, or just southern Thailand, remains a potentially dangerous zone with little support and a ‘law unto itself’ attitude where corruption can thrive.
Mr. Kanakorn, a judge a the Yala Provincial Court for 17 years, openly accused the Thai army of using forced confessions and torture to condemn Muslims and push through their sentences. He cited many times his verdicts were subverted by superiors who lacked a full understanding of the evidence in cases.
Regional chief justices are allowed to review verdicts before they are read out in court – a quaint Thai judicial tradition following the country’s patriarchal line of authority.
In the case at hand, Mr. Kanakorn claimed he carefully considered the cases of all five defendants, accused of killing five others in June 2018. He concluded there were insufficient grounds to convict them.
“But the regional chief justice of a part of southern Thailand sent a secret letter ordering me to punish the five defendants.”
He neglected to name names.
Mr. Kanakorn explained at a hearing in August, addressing the defendants and their families, that he wanted to acquit the men but was “being pressured from above to convict”. He delayed the reading of a verdict for another two months.
Relatives of the defendants, gathered to hear the verdict on their family members, have explained to the media they had no idea what was about to unfold after the reading of the verdict on October 4. At first, according to people in the court, he asked the court reporter and other provincial legal officials out of the court room. He then ordered a guard to lock the main door.
The judge then set up two mobile phones set to stream the verdict and then spent the next hour delivering his deliberations. People were knocking at the doors of the courtroom and the judge’s phones continued to ring, still streaming, as the judge handed down a verdict he clearly disagreed with, and was prepared to end his life as a consequence.
In amongst the deliberations, the judge spoke about the low wages for judges, about 75,000 baht per month, and the opportunities the low wages presented for judges to have their opinions and final verdicts swayed.
At the conclusion of the unfolding drama, as people outside the courtroom continued to bash on the locked doors, the judge simply said… “This is the end.”
One of the people in the court said that, at this stage, the judge “looked totally exhausted.”
Mr. Kanakorn stood up, turned and bowed to framed portraits of the Thai monarchy adorning the walls of the courtroom, casually reached into his black judicial robes, pulled out the gun and shot himself.
At this stage, given the acquittal of the five men, the five still languish in a Yala prison. The families have been told that the prosecution will appeal Mr. Kanakorn’s verdict of acquittal in the murder cases. Bail has been set at 500,000 baht for each man, an amount of money well beyond the reach of a poor southern family.
The story has drawn widespread sympathy for Judge Kanakorn Pianchana and put additional focus on Thai judicial corruption and, locally, justice ‘southern style’.
Crime
Arrest warrants issued over Saturday’s Songkhla 85 million baht gold robbery
PHOTO: Facebook/Persatuan Pemuda Pemudi Pattani
The Na Thawi Provincial Court in Songkhla has issued arrest warrants for two men suspected to be involved in the 85 million baht gold shop heist on Saturday. Authorities have already linked the robbery to the southern insurgency claiming militants would sell the gold to finance operations.
The warrants have now been issued for Wae-useng Dueraheng and Saifutdin Hayipute.
Police have already named another man, Jae-arong Heng, as a suspect but no warrant has been issued for his arrest at this stage.
The three have been alleged to be among the ten or more thieves wearing military-style uniforms, and armed with assault rifles, that robbed the Suthada Gold Shop in the Na Thawi district in Songkhla last Saturday around midday escaping with gold and jewellery valued at 85 million baht. At the time The Thaiger reported the value around 60 million baht.
One of the men is also wanted on three other warrants for the alleged murder of two security officers and a civilian in Pattani between 2014 and April this year.
The other man has four other warrants outstanding, including the alleged robbery of cars that were used in southern bomb attacks.
The bandits arrived at the Suchada Gold Shop in a white van, stolen earlier in the day from a man in the neighbouring Pattani province. Witnesses say there were three men and two women in the robbery team although later investigation and checking of the CCTV showed that were up to 12 people involved in the heist.
They walked into the gold shop and pointed their weapons at five female staff, disabled the CCTV system, grabbed all the gold on display and escaped in the waiting van in a well co-ordinated attack. The whole event took around ten minutes according to police.
Rawsalee Yohlen, the owner of the van, told police that he was hired by three men to pick up their friend but was bound and dumped by the roadside, at gunpoint, in the Nong Chik district in Pattani.
Insurgency
Abdulloh’s family demands answers from Thai military as hundreds gather for funeral
Relatives of 34 year old Abdulloh Esormusor, who died in a Songkhla hospital after falling into a coma whilst being interrogated at a notorious Thai military camp in July, are demanding an investigation. Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Abdulloh in Pattani yesterday.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch told Reuters that the case has raised serious issues about rights violations in military detention.
“The death of Abdulloh Esormusor is an important test case for the Thai government on whether it is willing and able to address serious rights violations in military detention”.
For their part, the Thai military says it had appointed a panel to fully investigate accusations of torture in the case. They’ve rejected allegations of torture and say the public should wait for the outcome of an official inquiry. But the dead man’s cousin Mohammatrahamat Mamu voiced his doubt, according to Reuters.
“There has been no progress in the inquiry so far and we want transparency about what happened.”
Abdulloh died at the Songlanagarind Hospital in Songkhla early Sunday morning from “severe pneumonia and septic shock”.
In a letter to Thai PM, Abdulloh’s family pleaded for justice and denied that Abdulloh had any links to insurgent groups.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Insurgency
Southern insurgency suspect dies after 35 days in coma
PHOTO: Adbulloh Benjakat
Abdulloh Esor Musor, left in a coma after being interrogated at a notorious southern Thai detention centre in Pattani, died yesterday, as pressure mounts on the Thai army to release further findings of a probe into the case.
The man, a suspected insurgent allegedly tortured during his brief military custody being questioned after his arrest on July 20, died yesterday morning (Sunday).
Read the earlier Thaiger story HERE.
He was rushed, unconscious, to Pattani provincial hospital the day following his arrest and then moved to Songkhlanagarind Hospital in Songkhla, just to the north.
In a statement the hospital said that the patient was pronounced dead at 4.03am on Sunday morning. The statement claims he died from “severe pneumonia and septic shock”.
According to the statement, the condition of Abdulloh, who never regained consciousness since leaving the Ingkhayuth interrogation centre, remained comatose but stable until 48 hours ago when his condition worsened.
34 year old Abdulloh was taken into military custody after southern security officials allege he was involved in violent incidents in the south.
The military at the interrogation centre responded at the time that the suspect fell unconscious. An investigation was ordered into the incident, the result of which remains unknown.
At the time several news outlets claimed that Abdulloh had been tortured using suffocation.
A long-simmering rebellion against Thai rule in the Malay Muslim-majority “Deep South” on Malaysia’s border has left nearly 7,000 dead – the majority civilians – since 2004.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Judge Kanakorn Pianchana, another victim of the southern insurgency
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Mystery surrounds security guard found dead in his Phuket room
Tour De France comes to Phang Nga – L’Etape Thailand on October 27
Key ally rejects PM Johnson’s Brexit plan – Sterling sags
Five days to move out – restaurant encroaches on Nakhon Si Thammarat creek
Earthquake rattles north-east Thailand
Thailand rated near bottom for privacy protection
Drug dealer on the run for 20 years arrested by Thai immigration
500 people own 36% of equity in Thai companies
Bodies of 8 dead elephants risk contaminating reservoir in Thai national park
True to introduce 5G with help from China Mobile
Over 100 million baht worth of assets seized from Thai drug dealers
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
Trending
- Thai Life7 hours ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Thailand7 hours ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Buddhists call for boycott of Hilton & Waldorf Astoria Hotels with the opening of Siddhartha Lounge
- World4 days ago
Nigerian astronaut needs $3 million to get home
- Road deaths2 days ago
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
- Expats3 days ago
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
- Environment3 days ago
New controls on three toxic agri-chemicals take effect on October 20
- Economy3 days ago
“Eat, Shop, Spend” drive reaches registration target