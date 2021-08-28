Connect with us

Insurgency

Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO

This afternoon a bomb exploded on a train bound for Bangkok as it was departing the Deep South province of Narathiwat. The explosion rocked a freight car, obliterating the wooden floor of the train and spilling its cargo onto the runway.

The train had departed the Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat heading for Bangkok, and had only travelled about 40 kilometres when the bomb detonated at around 12:30 pm. The explosive device is believed to have been stashed in a freight car with boxes of fruit.

Attacks by local insurgent groups including bombings are common in Thailand’s deep south where separatists have battled for decades, but violence has increased in recent years.

The train was approaching the railway station at Tanyongmas when the bomb went off. The train car was damaged, but the train was still operable and the drove made it to the station. Police were contacted and officers and troops hurried to the station to inspect the damage and investigate.

Police reported that no one was injured in the incident, but revealed more details. An unknown gunman also shot at the train, but no one was hit. No further details about the gunfire were released.

The train is a special service route specifically set up to transport fruit to Bangkok from Narathiwat. The State Railway of Thailand has had to suspend the train service due to the bomb attack, which is damaging to the orchard owners in the area. As fruit suffered from a big price drop, the train was arranged to carry excess fruit to Bangkok to be sold there.

As a precaution, all train stations in the Deep South will have security increased.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Insurgency23 seconds ago

Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Thailand3 hours ago

Koh Larn resorts accused of encroaching on coastlines
Road deaths6 hours ago

Motorbike accident victim presumed dead, actually asleep drunk

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime9 hours ago

Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Phuket10 hours ago

Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Bangkok10 hours ago

Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket12 hours ago

1 new death as daily Covid-19 infections in Phuket top 200
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Crime22 hours ago

Court approves Thitisan custody extension, investigate further
Thailand1 day ago

New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Thammasat University approved to import Covid-19 vaccines
Pattaya1 day ago

Flooding in Pattaya over 1 metre deep strands cars, floods homes
Thailand1 day ago

Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Policeman confessions, UK puts Thailand on red list | August 27
Thailand1 day ago

Restrictions eased in “dark red” provinces; new “Covid Free” initiative
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending