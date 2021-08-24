Solider injured by pipe bomb in Yala

A soldier has been injured after a pipe bomb was tossed into a military base in Yala, the “deep south” province near the Malaysian border with occasional violence related to the religious separatist insurgency. The incident occurred last night and was detailed in a report from the Muang police station.

The Bangkok Post reports that the attack happened around 8pm last night. The bomb had been thrown into the operations base of Platoon 1 of Infantry Company 15211. 22 year old Channarong Panchatree, who is originally from Trang, was injured on his left shoulder from shrapnel from the explosion. He was later taken to the Yala Hospital for treatment.

Besides the injured soldier, 2 trucks and a car were also damaged by in the blast. Last March, a roadside bomb went off and injured a police officer and a volunteer. Roadside bombs and insurgent-related attacks happen occasionally in the so-called “Deep South” of Thailand. The violence also partially stems from drug cartels, oil smuggling networks, and sometimes even pirates.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on