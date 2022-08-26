3 injured in possible insurgency bomb attack in S Thailand

An insurgency attack has not been ruled out as a bomb flipped over a truck injuring three passengers in the southern province of Narathiwat last night.

The bomb went off on Highway No 4217 which runs through Ban Iso village in Narathiwat’s Chanae district causing the truck to flip about four times, knocking over an electricity pole, before it landed on the side of the road. The three passengers are lucky to be alive.

Remarkably, the three passengers suffered no injuries, apart from tinnitus, but were taken to a hospital in Chanae to be checked out.

Police reported that the bomb was tied to a 25-kilogram LPG canister in a 2 metre wide, 1 metre-deep hole in the road. Police added that it appears the bomb had been detonated by a long fuse leading to a thick forest along the road, where someone could have set it off while hiding.

Police made it known they are investigating to find out who is behind the explosion and whether it is linked to any insurgency groups.

On Monday, a para-military ranger was killed and another injured when a road checkpoint in Janae district in the southern province of Narathiwat came under a gun and bomb assault.

Last week a number of bomb explosions were reported last night at a number of petrol stations and convenience stores in three Deep South provinces including Narathiwat, Yala, and Pattani.

