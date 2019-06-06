Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand | The Thaiger

South
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
The National Health Security Office has approved 100,000 additional doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to help reduce, and hopefully eradicate, the current rise of measles cases in Thailand.
The additional doses of the vaccine will be handed over to the Department of Disease Control in August and will target Thai children aged under seven and adults living in large groups – such as prisons, military camps and factories,
The Public Health Ministry says the allocation will not affect the country’s normal immune system promotion plan. But they note there has been an increase in measles outbreaks worldwide as well as in Thailand. In 2017, a total of 1,449 measles cases were reported in Thailand – double the figure reported in 2016. There were 2,925 patients and three deaths in 2018.
In the southern border provinces, measles outbreaks were prominent among children aged under five who were not fully vaccinated while there was also a tendency for measles outbreak escalation among people aged 20 to 40 who live in large groups.
Since the increase of MMR vaccination comprehensive coverage for at-risk people was among the measures to achieve the goal, the DDC had asked for a 93.41 million baht budget to procure the MMR vaccine – for which the Bureau of Budget approved 54.15 million baht, the minister said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
South
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
PHOTOS: Pattaung Rescue
17 people have survived after a minivan flipped over in Phattalung in Thailand’s south.
Phattalung rescue workers were notified of the incident on the Phattalung –Trang Road in Phattalung province this afternoon. The minivan was travelling from Songkhla to Trang at the time.
Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned minivan in the middle of the road. It was laying on its side.
14 people inside the minivan sustained minor injuries whilst three of the passengers were taken to Phattalung Hospital.
Witnesses say there was another vehicle which had cut in front of the minivan. But police are continuing their investigation.
Environment
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
PHOTOS: DMCR
A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.
The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.
Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.
The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.
Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.
South
Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand
FILE PHOTO
Police and troops are stepping up security in Songkhla and the southern province, especially the town of Hat Yai, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival – the end of the annual Ramadan – tomorrow (Wednesday).
Today is the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. A security source said intelligence agencies believed Muslim insurgents would step up attacks on this day prior to Wednesday’s start of Eid, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”.
Officials are strictly checking motorcycles and other vehicles at road checkpoints today and tomorrow.
Within business areas and shopping malls in downtown Hat Yai, security officials have increased the frequency of patrols as the number of Thai and Malaysian Muslim visitors increased.
Officials expected more tourists on Wednesday and so are implementing increased security measures.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand
“We were robbed of victory” – Future Forward’s Thanathorn
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
Thai PM Prayut thanks MPs for re-electing him to the position of prime minister
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Election2 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News3 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Hot News1 day ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election1 day ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย