Extra doses of MMR vaccine approved to help eliminate measles in Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

The National Health Security Office has approved 100,000 additional doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine to help reduce, and hopefully eradicate, the current rise of measles cases in Thailand.

The additional doses of the vaccine will be handed over to the Department of Disease Control in August and will target Thai children aged under seven and adults living in large groups – such as prisons, military camps and factories,

The Public Health Ministry says the allocation will not affect the country’s normal immune system promotion plan. But they note there has been an increase in measles outbreaks worldwide as well as in Thailand. In 2017, a total of 1,449 measles cases were reported in Thailand – double the figure reported in 2016. There were 2,925 patients and three deaths in 2018.

In the southern border provinces, measles outbreaks were prominent among children aged under five who were not fully vaccinated while there was also a tendency for measles outbreak escalation among people aged 20 to 40 who live in large groups.

Since the increase of MMR vaccination comprehensive coverage for at-risk people was among the measures to achieve the goal, the DDC had asked for a 93.41 million baht budget to procure the MMR vaccine – for which the Bureau of Budget approved 54.15 million baht, the minister said.

SOURCE: The Nation

17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Pattaung Rescue

17 people have survived after a minivan flipped over in Phattalung in Thailand’s south.

Phattalung rescue workers were notified of the incident on the Phattalung –Trang Road in Phattalung province this afternoon. The minivan was travelling from Songkhla to Trang at the time.

Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned minivan in the middle of the road. It was laying on its side.

14 people inside the minivan sustained minor injuries whilst three of the passengers were taken to Phattalung Hospital.

Witnesses say there was another vehicle which had cut in front of the minivan. But police are continuing their investigation.

Environment

Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

PHOTOS: DMCR

A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.

The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.

Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.

The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.

Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.

South

Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

FILE PHOTO

Police and troops are stepping up security in Songkhla and the southern province, especially the town of Hat Yai, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival – the end of the annual Ramadan – tomorrow (Wednesday).

Today is the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. A security source said intelligence agencies believed Muslim insurgents would step up attacks on this day prior to Wednesday’s start of Eid, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”.

Officials are strictly checking motorcycles and other vehicles at road checkpoints today and tomorrow.

Within business areas and shopping malls in downtown Hat Yai, security officials have increased the frequency of patrols as the number of Thai and Malaysian Muslim visitors increased.

Officials expected more tourists on Wednesday and so are implementing increased security measures.

SOURCE: The Nation

