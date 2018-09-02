Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website

PHOTOS: Tourist Police

Police this week say they wrapped up their investigation into the alleged rape case on Koh Tao involving the 19 year old female British backpacker. The conclusion – there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of rape. They say without interviewing the UK tourist they have no report or evidence to indicate any wrong-doing.

On Friday the situation ramped up considerably when the Samui provincial court approved the issue of warrants for the arrest of two Britons – the administrator and owner of Samui Times website – for allegedly posting false information about the alleged incident.

Police say the claims made in the article, then repeated in social media and other Thai mainstream media, undermine the tourist businesses on Koh Tao.

Paul Kaye, British Consul-General to Thailand, meets withTourist Police Deputy Commander Surachate Hakparn on Thursday

Surat Thani’s provincial police commander told a press conference that police have not found any evidence to prove that the alleged victim was raped on the night of June 25, as claimed, after having questioned more than 200 witnesses who either say they saw the British tourist or who were around the scene where she alleges she was raped. He said police have also checked footage from close-circuit TV cameras in the area.

Part of the arguments from police were centered around the tides on the evening of June 25, saying that there was a high tide that flooded the beach in the area the girl claimed to have been raped. No times were ever mentioned in the claims by the British 19 year old (that we know of). The high tide was at 9.45pm on the night of June 25. Low tides were at 1pm earlier in the same day and 7am the following morning.

The immigration police commissioner ordered officials to search for and arrest the two UK citizens, Suzanne Buchanan and Anthony ? (his last name hasn’t been reported). Police claim they are the administrator and owner of SamuiTime.com.

Officials went to a house on Koh Samui where Suzanne and Anthony were thought to be living but couldn’t find them. In fact, Su Buchanan left Samui three years ago and currently resides overseas running the site from abroad.

Police say Mrs Buchanan was married to a Thai man and started the website whilst living on Samui.

It’s not the first time SamuiTimes.com has raised eyebrows of Surat Thani provincial officials and police. The website has raised a number of cases where mystery surrounded the death of several tourists.