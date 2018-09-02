Samui
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Police this week say they wrapped up their investigation into the alleged rape case on Koh Tao involving the 19 year old female British backpacker. The conclusion – there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of rape. They say without interviewing the UK tourist they have no report or evidence to indicate any wrong-doing.
On Friday the situation ramped up considerably when the Samui provincial court approved the issue of warrants for the arrest of two Britons – the administrator and owner of Samui Times website – for allegedly posting false information about the alleged incident.
Police say the claims made in the article, then repeated in social media and other Thai mainstream media, undermine the tourist businesses on Koh Tao.
Paul Kaye, British Consul-General to Thailand, meets withTourist Police Deputy Commander Surachate Hakparn on Thursday
Surat Thani’s provincial police commander told a press conference that police have not found any evidence to prove that the alleged victim was raped on the night of June 25, as claimed, after having questioned more than 200 witnesses who either say they saw the British tourist or who were around the scene where she alleges she was raped. He said police have also checked footage from close-circuit TV cameras in the area.
Part of the arguments from police were centered around the tides on the evening of June 25, saying that there was a high tide that flooded the beach in the area the girl claimed to have been raped. No times were ever mentioned in the claims by the British 19 year old (that we know of). The high tide was at 9.45pm on the night of June 25. Low tides were at 1pm earlier in the same day and 7am the following morning.
The immigration police commissioner ordered officials to search for and arrest the two UK citizens, Suzanne Buchanan and Anthony ? (his last name hasn’t been reported). Police claim they are the administrator and owner of SamuiTime.com.
Officials went to a house on Koh Samui where Suzanne and Anthony were thought to be living but couldn’t find them. In fact, Su Buchanan left Samui three years ago and currently resides overseas running the site from abroad.
Police say Mrs Buchanan was married to a Thai man and started the website whilst living on Samui.
It’s not the first time SamuiTimes.com has raised eyebrows of Surat Thani provincial officials and police. The website has raised a number of cases where mystery surrounded the death of several tourists.
Tourist police report says evidence doesn’t support assault allegation on Koh Tao
The Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police has submitted findings from an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a British tourist on Koh Tao to the Consulate of the United Kingdom in Thailand.
Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police, Pol Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn says that the area said to be the scene of the crime would have been too heavily flooded to access at the time, and that legal action is to be taken against the administrator of the Facebook page where the story was posted.
He noted that despite the allegation, no report was filed with Thai police. He also spent close to an hour explaining the contents of photographs taken at the scene of the alleged crime to the consul-general.
The photos were later presented to the media with police emphasising that the area described as the scene of the crime, would have been thoroughly flooded by the high tide at the time, and would have required a person to tread water for up to 300 meters to get there.
Pol Maj Gen Surachete added police have requested, and received, a warrant for the arrest of the administrator of Samui Times “For spreading fake information about tourist rape”. It is believed that Surachete is also seeking an arrest warrant for the administrator of Facebook page CSI LA.
Those responsible at the news outlets face prison sentences of up to five years if it’s proven they presented false information. The identities of both administrators have already been revealed.
Police say they will seek arrest warrants for publishers of Koh Tao story
FILE PHOTO: Sairee Beach, Koh Tao
Khaosod English are reporting that Police are seeking a warrant to arrest the editor of a news site that published accounts of an alleged sexual assault on the tourist island of Koh Tao.
According to the report, the editor of the Samui Times, Su Buchanan, will be charged under cybercrime laws for defaming the island’s reputation, according to Tourist Police commander Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakpan, who also said police have concluded the reported assault of a British woman did not take place.
“I’d like to insist that we will never protect any crime or negligent official,” Surachate said.
“But in our work today, we have only one goal: to seek the truth in order to defend Thailand’s reputation.”
Surachete said an arrest warrant would also be sought for the US-based admin of CSI LA, a crowdsourced investigative Facebook page which published similar allegations.
People who shared their content will be held liable too, the Tourist Police chief said.
According to her mother, the 19 year old tourist was assaulted in the early hours of June 26 on Sairee Beach after she was drugged at a nearby bar. She said police on the neighboring island of Koh Phangan refused to take a report of the assault the next day.
Read the rest of this story from Khaosod English.
Come back and file rape complaint by Sept 25 – Thai police
The 19 year old British woman, Isabel, who claims to have been drugged, robbed and raped while vacationing on Koh Tao should come and file a complaint with Thai police before the statute of limitations in the case expires on Sept 25. This is the suggestion from Region 8 Provincial Police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprem .
Thai PBS reports that he said that Region 8 Provincial Police will send a letter to the British Embassy in Bangkok to contact the woman and ask her to come to Thailand and explain to the police what happened by Sept 25 when the statute of limitations under the Thai law is due to expire.
“It is necessary for her to testify to the Thai police and undergo a physical examination.”
Pol Lt Gen Sorasak said if the woman was unable to come, she could ask the embassy to file the complaint on her behalf so as to extend the statute of limitations.
Isabel claimed after returning to Britain that she had been drugged, robbed and raped while on Koh Tao island. She claims that police refused to register her rape complaint.
Read the rest of today’s story from Thai PBS HERE.
