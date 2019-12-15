Surat Thani fisherman missing after falling off boat last night | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Surat Thani fisherman missing after falling off boat last night
Police and rescue crews are still searching for a fisherman missing since last night.
Today’s search off Koh Samui involves ships and aircraft of the 2nd Naval Area. The search was launched as soon as police were alerted about a fishing boat crew member who fell into the sea off the island late last night.
At this stage it is understood that around 10.20pm 35 year old Supinyo Chanprasong went to the stern of the fishing boat of the vessel and was not seen again. The fishing boat, Sor Choksappaisal, was near the the Ang Thong archipelago at the time, north west of Koh Samui.
Other crew told police that the conditions were calm but Supinyo wasn’t wearing a life jacket. He is a resident of nearby Don Sak on the mainland. Supinyo was one of five crewmen on the fishing boat.
Surat Thani Governor Wichwut Jinto ordered officials of the Samui marine police to urgently coordinate with the local Naval Area command and contact fishing boats in the area to help with the search.
The commander of the 2nd Naval Area ordered naval vessels and aircraft to join the search.
Hua Hin
Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house
Living in a beach house is an ambition for many people, but the price is often too high in some counties. But in Thailand this dream remains affordable. Instead of 10 million Baht for a beach house in France or 7.6 million Baht for one in Spain, you can get a larger beach house on a tropical island for as low as 2.5 million Baht.
If the great low prices are not enough of a reason to get a beach house in Thailand, here are 10 more reasons to help you to make up your mind.
1. Health benefits
The environment of a beach house has a wide range of health benefits. This type of location provides great opportunities for exercising, from swimming in the ocean to your own private pool, taking a walk or running along the beach, volleyball or any other type of beach sport. Just walk out your door and have a swim if it’s safe to do so – the water is yours to enjoy.
The unique air quality of a seaside house will make you feel healthy and invigorated. A good night’s sleep is guaranteed due to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere of a beachfront house and the sounds of the waves and the wind.
2. You’re happier
It’s been proven in studies that people who live by the water are happier. We need a break from the stress of school or work. The ocean is so relaxing that it seems to wash away all your worries and responsibilities. If you don’t believe the studies just head to your nearest beach for an hour or and tell us if you’re feeling better.
3. The sound of the waves
Speaking of which… research shows that the sound of waves stimulates the sound patterns of the brain which helps you to be calm and relaxed, enhancing faster and deeper sleep. You can load up an app to simulate the sound of waves to lull you to sleep, or enjoy the real thing in your very own beach-house.
4. Sunshine
When you are lying on the beach and enjoying exposure to the sun, there can be benefits to your body from the sun including Vitamin D and healthy blood cell levels.
The caveat on this is that too much exposure, or extended exposure to sunshine can be very dangerous. We’d recommend wearing a good 30+ or 50+ suncream to let the good rays in but keep the bad rays off your skin.
5. Romantic walks on the beach
Who said this can’t be a reality? Have dinner by at one of Thailand’s casual beachside restaurants with your feet in the sand. Then you and your soulmate can watch the sunset and take a long stroll along the shore. Take your phone for THAT sunset selfie and some protection from mosquitoes.
6. Amazing view
The obvious benefit of any beach house is the panoramic view of the blue ocean and developers know the value of a view, which is a reason why a lot of beachfront houses have big windows and wide frames looking across your million dollar view, for a few million baht.
You can start your day at your own pace with a cup of coffee pondering the world whilst enjoying your stunning view, or wind down at day’s end while you enjoy Thailand’s legendary sunsets.
7. Inside-outside living
When your house is surrounded by natural beauty, and depending on the landscape or the design of the property, inside-outside living is common among beach houses. Expansive glass and large beach-facing doors and windows are a feature of modern beach living. Open them up wide and let the beach living fill your house with fresh air and natural light.
8. Surfing
Thailand isn’t famous for its surf but, certainly, the Andaman Coast has some surfable waves for 6 months of the year. It’s relatively safe and you can often rent a board or get some quick and inexpensive classes at the popular beaches. Post a shot of you on a surfboard – you know you want to!
9. Go any time
No need to find a towel, dig your bathing outfit from the bottom of the draw and wonder about the traffic to get to the beach. You’re already there. You’ve dreamt about living by the beach all your life and now you’re there. Open the door, take a few steps and you’re on the beach – anytime.
10. A solid investment
A beachfront house is good not only for your health but for your finances as well. The most obvious financial benefit is the potential for holiday rental. Besides all-year-round demand, a beachfront house will demand higher rates.
A beach house is a good holiday home investment too, as its main attraction cannot get ruined by other developments or construction projects. With the potential for a year-round income, and future-proofing as a valuable asset, it is not surprising that beachfront houses for sale do not stay on the market for long.
Often beach houses come with a private pool and some of them can even provide a private path to the beach. Most of the beach houses in Thailand come fully furnished and may already be beautifully decorated.
Here is a peek at three of the best beach houses deals in Thailand at the moment…
PHUKET
Beachfront Bliss
This project has got everything you are looking for in a beachfront house – A great investment (6% guaranteed return for 10 years), stunning uninterrupted views of the Andaman sea.
SAMUI
Anava
If you wish to enjoy walks on the beach and enjoy the rays of the sun, this is the right house for you. It is literally located on the beach.
HUA HIN
La Habana
The incredible design of this house will make you feel at home, the pool area and easy excess to the beach will make you want to spend all your time outside enjoying the warm sun.
Bangkok
Over 50 Chinese youth arrested for running scam call centre from Samui hotel
54 enterprising teenagers, most from China, have been arrested for running a call centre scam from a Koh Samui resort. The Chiang Rai Times reports that the arrests happened after police received a tip-off from a Chinese person who had worked for the call centre.
Police say the Chinese teenagers were enticed to come and work for the gang, which was running over 100 chat rooms tricking victims into parting with their cash. Workers at the call centre were given a target of 5 million baht to be raised from each person they spoke to.
Part of the con consisted of persuading other Chinese nationals to invest in fake stocks. Once the victim fell for the scam and transferred the funds, the app being used was closed down.
The gang leader is reportedly still at large and in possession of the Chinese teenagers’ passports. Police believe he has not left Thailand. Meanwhile, the 54 workers have all been charged with working illegally in Thailand.
In another bust in Bangkok yesterday, 24 Chinese people were arrested for running another call centre that duped fellow nationals into investing in a cryptocurrency-style scam. It’s understood the scam had been running since March.
The workers were arrested at various rental properties around the capital, with more than 500 mobile phones and dozens of computers seized. Immigration Police say they’re working to identify any Thai nationals who may have been part of the operation.
Koh Samui
5 good reasons to visit Koh Samui in 2020
Thailand’s “coconut island” has come a long way since it’s hippy hey-day in the 1970s. Today, jet-set travellers rub shoulders with the tabloids’ favorite celebrities, while major golf events and regattas have become annual pilgrimages.
So, now you’re thinking about a lazy leisurely holiday on this tantalisingly tropical island? Only question is … when to go?
January – BBQ Season @ Banyan Tree
After several months’ closure for renovations, the long-awaited return of Banyan Tree Samui’s fabulous restaurant Sands is upon us. Chef Rainer Roersch promises to roll out a new “8 Fires” concept with everything from flaming woks to wood-fired ovens to fire pits, where he will sizzle up Wagyu beef steaks and fresh seafood while you enjoy sundowners at the resort’s quirky tuk-tuk cocktail bar on the beachfront.
February – Samui Open Beach Volleyball
Bounce along to North Chaweng Beach on February 21- 23 to catch some 40 to 50 teams from around the world competing in this annual beach volleyball tournament. And when the spikes, digs and blocks are all over and the sun begins to set, expect some carnavalesque party fun at the brand new Seen Beach Club.
May – Samui Regatta
Few international events have put Koh Samui on the map like the annual regatta which attracts more than 500 sailors, mostly from around Asia, at this time each year. Hosted in 2020 for the first time by Synergy Samui’s La Vida Resort, the event is the biggest and most competitive sailing race of its kind in Asia. Perch yourself anywhere along the eastern coast of the island from May 23- 30 – preferably with a set of binoculars – and set your sights on some competitive and intricate yacht racing.
September – Samui Festival
A kaleidoscope of parades, culture, music, food and fun for all the family is in store at this 5-6 day event, the dates of which are yet to be officially announced. However, we do know that the Samui Festival Marathon will take place at 5am on August 30, so expect the fun n’ games to begin soon after. Singing competitions, a beauty contest, artwork, handicrafts, Thai boxing bouts and Buddhist ceremonies are all part and parcel of this colorful extravaganza. Perhaps the highlight of the week is the array of street-food stalls where you can sample and savour some of southern Thailand’s most exotic delicacies, such as maret’ leaf rice cooked in a bamboo tube, oysters, fruits, and super-sweet desserts.
November – Loy Krathong – The Festival of Lights
Thailand’s most exquisite festival is a time when Buddhists float banana boats on the river to take away bad luck and worries, while praying for a better year ahead. And nowhere could be more majestic to join the ceremony than at Chaweng Lake on Koh Samui on the night of 1 November when you make your own krathong, or banana boat, with the help of locals. And of course, there will be music, street stalls, and much merriment all round.
Koh Samui enjoys a year-round climate heaven-made for beach-lovers, High season is Cool Season – that’s from Christmas through to March, and by “cool” we mean a gentle breeze, and a gorgeous 29-30 °C (84- 86°F) sunshine to bask in. April and May are the hottest months, but then again, you have the Songkran Water Festival on April 13-14 to cool you down. June through to September is thoroughly pleasant with light showers every other day, and October- November is the low season with its monsoon rains.
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
