Koh Samui

Spiking Songkran tourist demand on ferry services in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Ferry services in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan are trying to meet an influx of tourist demands leading up to Songkran. Songkran will be between April 13 – 15 this year, followed up with a convenient weekend on April 16 and 17.

A ferry port managing director at the Raja Ferry terminal at Don Sak told Nation Thailand that his port plans to see the most tourists it’s seen in 2 years since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the annual celebration. Since Songkran will overlap with a full moon this year, many tourists are expected to go to full moon parties, particularly the famous one on Haad Rin at Koh Phangan.

The director said the Raja Ferry Company will add as many boats and bus services as possible in a bid to minimise disappointment for passengers during Songkran. He stressed that ferries will operate under Covid-19 safety precautions, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Tourists will also be required to present vaccine certificates before boarding.

The director said 80% of trips at his port, Raja Ferry Port, are now booked, and all trips will be fully booked by April 11. He urges wannabe tourists to book trips via the port’s LINE account at @rajaferryport to avoid disappointment.

“Ferries and buses would be disinfected after every trip while passengers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”

“This year we expect to see the most tourists since the Covid-19 lockdown, as the three-day Songkran holiday connects with the weekends to form a five-day-long holiday.”

Last month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket announced that Phuket was ready for boat tourists under Test & Go’s new extension for sea tourists (arriving from overseas), which started on March 1. Under the policy, sea tourists take an PCR test for Covid-19, and isolate on the ship until they get their results.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-04-03 12:17
    52 minutes ago, Thaiger said: He stressed that ferries will operate under Covid-19 safety In line with sustainable living, life vests have been recycled to face masks.
    image
    Cg66
    2022-04-03 15:17
    I wonder when this vaccinated/unvaccinated rubbish is going to end. From My research at the beginning of this I found that it is normal science for those given a so-called vaccine to expel viruses to others once they have had…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

