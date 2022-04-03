How Safe Are Roads In Thailand For Disabled People?

https://youtu.be/cEaf5oxOAWs

Thailand road safety needs a lot of improvement and so do the side walks. In particular access for the people who need it the most, people with disabilities. We took this opportunity to highlight the issues and troubles people in wheelchair have to deal with on a daily basis when they want to travel and go around Bangkok. As well as visit one of the cutest cafe in town.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.