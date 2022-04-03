Connect with us

Thailand

How Safe Are Roads In Thailand For Disabled People?

https://youtu.be/cEaf5oxOAWs

Thailand road safety needs a lot of improvement and so do the side walks. In particular access for the people who need it the most, people with disabilities. We took this opportunity to highlight the issues and troubles people in wheelchair have to deal with on a daily basis when they want to travel and go around Bangkok. As well as visit one of the cutest cafe in town.

    Recent comments:
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-04-03 12:36
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: issues and troubles people in wheelchair have to deal with on a daily basis when they want to travel and go around Bangkok.
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-04-03 12:53
    1 hour ago, HolyCowCm said: CM is generally pretty good. Seen many wheel chair folk over the years getting around with not so much of a problem. Even had a friend visit years back and we didn't have a big…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-03 13:52
    14 minutes ago, Pinetree said: Where is a confused emoji when you need one. Your friend must be the one exception. Thailand is notoriously dangerous and difficult for wheelchair users and other disabled people. They make practically nil concessions to…
    image
    Manu
    2022-04-03 14:49
    3 hours ago, Noble_Design said: Even able bodied people will find walking on some of the side walks a bit of a challenge🤔 Yeah, first time I came to Thailand I broke my foot walking in Chiang Mai with my…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-04-03 14:56
    2 hours ago, Pinetree said: Where is a confused emoji when you need one Look under "Gif"

      Trending