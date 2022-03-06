Shane Warne’s death, “he had chest pains and asthma”

Thai Police have made some further comment relating to the death of legendary Australia cricketer, Shane Warne’s, death on Friday afternoon. One of Cricket’s finest bowlers of all time, and ‘Aussie icon’, died aged 52, a day after arriving on Koh Samui for an extended vacation with friends.

He died of a suspected heart attack after taking an afternoon nap. Friends were unable to wake him around 5.15pm. He was pronounced dead at the Thai International Hospital in Chaweng after both his friends and ambulance staff were unable to revive him with CPR.

Police say that Mr. Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death on Koh Samui, as well as asthma and some “heart issues”. They had spoken to Mr. Warne’s family and were able to ascertain his prior health issues that may have contributed to his death.

Speaking from the Bophut police station, police told reporters…

“We learned from his family that he had experienced chest pains when he was back home in his country.”

Police have ruled out foul play but said an autopsy was required to confirm the cause of death. The 3 men who were staying with the Australian cricket star were questioned for 2 hours yesterday morning but were unable to shed any additional light on the cause of death.

Australian embassy officials have been assisting police but have declined to make any further comment.

The Australian ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon visited Koh Samui yesterday. He met with police on Koh Samui and explained to the media that the embassy was assisting with the return of Mr. Warne’s body to Australia “as quickly as possible”.

“They’ve been very compassionate, very efficient and very understanding.”

Mr. Warne’s body is being transferred to Surat Thani Hospital on the mainland for autopsy today.

Known in Australia as ‘Warnie’, he was known as much for his personality, controversies and generosity, aside from his mercurial talent with his leg-spin delivery. Sports writer for The Guardian, Mark Ramprakash, wrote that his approach to the game “was with a winning mentality and his impact on the sport was far greater than just his character”.

“Shane Warne made leg-spin sexy and from the moment he broke on to the scene the art of spin was revitalised all over the world.”

The Victorian and National government of Australia have offered a state funeral toMr. Warne’s family, which including his daughters 24 year old Brooke and 20 year old Summer, as well as 22 year old son Jackson.