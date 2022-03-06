Connect with us

Russian embassy warns Thais “don’t fight with Ukrainians”, threatens prosecution

Tara Abhasakun

Photo by istock.

Yesterday, the Embassy of Russia in Bangkok posted on Facebook urging Thais not to join the Ukrainian military. The post was originally in Russian, but viewers can see a translated version in English.

The embassy alleges that under international law, such ‘merceneries’ who join Ukrainian forces are not qualified as combatants, and have no status as prisoners of war. It says the best-case-scenerio for them is detention and prosecution.

Thais with military experience have signed up to fight with Ukrainian forces, though it’s unclear exactly how many. Some of them cite a sense of duty to stand up for a small country against a big country invading it.

“I hate to see strong people harassing weak ones. I am ready to quit as a volunteer ranger and fly to Ukraine if I am recruited to join the fight.”

This news comes a week after the Ukrainian president posted an appeal to foreigners to come to the Ukraine to help its forces fight Russia’s military invasion.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Embassy of Russia

 

    Stardust
    2022-03-06 12:54
    14 minutes ago, vvdb.fr said: the news is interesting but the journalistic added value would be to know if the allegation is true! if so, nothing prohibits Ukraine from giving Ukrainian citizenship upon enlistment. Its absolut nonsense and by the…
    Stardust
    2022-03-06 13:10
    THIS RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR NOT HELP OR EVACUATE THE STRANDED RUSSIAN PEOPLE AND UKRAINIAN, EUROPEAN PEOPLE GIVE THEM FOOD AND MONEY EVEN HIS GOVERNMENT KILLING THEIR FAMILIES! Thats the reality of this embassy!
    Dedinbed
    2022-03-06 13:40
    3 hours ago, Thaiger said: Yesterday, the Embassy of Russia in Bangkok posted on Facebook urging Thais not to join the Ukrainian military. Yeah but the pumped up little squirt in Moscow has had F B all but shutdown there…
    Thc
    2022-03-06 13:46
    Thais have the freedom the Russians don’t have a choices! Russians all need to go home and Thailand cut off airspace and any tourism from Russia , they do not deserve one minute in this beautiful country! Tim
    Stardust
    2022-03-06 13:47
    1 hour ago, Scribble said: Not really fair. Comment implies Thais as a whole want to go and fight for Ukraine but not against their own corrupt Govt. There surely will not be many Thais who go to Ukraine. But…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending