Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
The president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says the island is still pinning its hopes on a July 1 re-opening for vaccinated foreign tourists. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee remains optimistic, despite Thailand now battling a third wave of Covid-19, with Samui reporting 50 infections.
He says vaccines are being rolled out out on Samui, although a number of doses have had to be diverted to Covid hotspots elsewhere in the country. Around 30%, or 25,000 people, have already received 2 doses of the vaccine, with very few side-effects reported. However, the pace may slow as a result of some of Samui’s allocation now being sent to other provinces, in an attempt to curb the spread there. Ratchaporn says that once it receives a further supply of vaccine doses, the island has the capacity to administer 25,000 shots over 5 days, at 4 vaccination centres.
“We firmly believe that the vaccination process will be completed by June which will be in time for the re-opening plan.”
Until then, officials in the southern province of Surat Thani and on Samui itself, are strengthening disease prevention measures and travel restrictions. Ratchaporn is calling on the government to impose an inter-provincial travel ban to halt the spread of the virus. He says doing so would be more effective than closing businesses for 14 days, with the possibility of endless extensions.
The Bangkok Post reports that tourism operators are preparing tour programmes for the Samui Sealed Routes, whereby tourists would travel to sealed beach locations at Tham Rang in Angthong National Marine Park, as well as partaking in wellness activities such as yoga, meditation and spa treatments.
Before embarking on a “sealed tour” however, vaccinated foreign tourists would have to remain in their hotel rooms on the day they arrive. On day 2, they would be required to take a Covid test and, if negative, would be allowed leave the room and use other hotel facilities. From day 4, they would be allowed leave the hotel, with another Covid test on day 7. If the result is negative, tourists can travel around the island as well as elsewhere in the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
The Thai government is coming down hard on illegal migrant workers and their employers, in an effort to curb imported cases of Covid-19. The Bangkok Post reports today that the Labour Ministry has created 6 teams to focus on the issue of illegal workers and the bosses who hire them. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the teams have been tasked with investigating and bringing offenders to justice, wherever they may be in the Kingdom.
It’s understood that thousands of migrant workers have crossed illegally into Thailand as the country finds itself in the grip of a highly-contagious third wave of Covid-19. The situation has been further exacerbated by the political turmoil in Myanmar, following the February 1 military coup.
Suchart says that last December, the government agreed to ease measures for workers from Cambodian, Laos and Myanmar, in order to allow them to work legally in Thailand. He adds that, in an attempt to help employers, officials agreed to extend Covid-19 screening and introduce a biometrics system through which workers could submit work permit applications up to June 16. He says once the period of easing ends, tougher laws will be introduced.
“We aim to strictly impose laws targeting 3 groups: employers and stakeholders who are involved with illegal migrants, migrants who enter and work in the kingdom illegally, and migrant workers who did not send information required for their work permits online by February 13 this year.”
Meanwhile, Pairoj Chotikasatien, deputy permanent secretary for labour, says that during the 2021 budget year, 647 employers – out of a total of 23,103 – were prosecuted for hiring migrant workers without the correct paperwork. 541 out of 331,689 migrant workers were also prosecuted.
The Bangkok Post reports that earlier this week, 13 Burmese migrants were arrested in the western province of Kanchanaburi, after crossing into Thailand illegally. The 7 men and 6 women were carrying bags of belongings but no travel documents when they were stopped and searched. Kanchanaburi officials say they have now caught 131 illegal migrants in 3 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
COVID Update: 1,583 new cases, 15 deaths
1,583 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported today by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand.
In the new wave of infections over the past month, 109 Covid-19 patients have died, many had pre-existing conditions of diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses.
In Chon Buri, 151 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office.
More information will be reported by the Centre For Covid-19 Situation Administration at 11:30am.
SOURCE: Matichon
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
At least 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok, which is sandwiched between the trendy areas of Sukhumvit and the Chao Phraya river. The infections have been confirmed in a Facebook post from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The infections were found when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention carried out tests on 925 residents, using an express analysis mobile unit. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are arranging for the patients to be transferred to field hospitals as soon as possible, while proactive testing continues in the capital.
Bangkok officials have also carried out an inspection at the Baan Thai Boutique Hotel, in the Bangkapi district, prior to it opening as a “hospitel” – a hybrid between a hospital and a hotel, where patients with mild symptoms are treated, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds. The facility, run by the Taksin Hospital, has 300 beds, a 24-hour emergency medical service, as well as rescue vans to transport patients to hospital within 15 minutes if necessary.
The Baan Thai also has x-ray machines and specialist software to allow doctors at Taksin Hospital to liaise remotely with patients and offer them timely medical advice. An online platform will enable patients to report their symptoms daily and will also track their location, record their health data, and allow them to consult with doctors through chats and video calls.
Meanwhile, a dedicated isolation centre has been created at Saphan temple in the district of Phra Khanong, while the 50 Klong Toey patients wait to be admitted to hospital. Prateep Thanakitcharoen from the National Health Commission Office says the facility will open today and be run by people from the Klong Toey community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
