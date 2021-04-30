Thailand
We’re looking for a Video Editor/Production Assistant in Phuket
The Thaiger is seeking a full time video editor and production assistant for a new project based in Phuket. The role is open to a Thai national but with great English skills as well. You will need to be able to work to deadlines with a crazy bunch of stressed out news hosts, guests and the rest of The Thaiger team.
You’ll also need a general knowledge of the Thai news cycle as the content will be largely centred around daily news and current affairs. Knowledge of social media, and especially YouTube, will be an advantage.
Prior work in the TV or video production industry would be a requirement; we couldn’t care less about your educational qualifications. The role would be Monday to Friday.
The work hours would be earlier in the day, probably starting around 7am. There may be some occasional travel to Bangkok involved as well. Salary would be between 30-40,000 baht per month, depending on experience with opportunities for bonuses. The initial contract would be for 3 months, renewable.
If you are interested, or know someone who could fit the job, send an email to THAIGER EDITOR at info@thethaiger.com
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government clamping down on illegal migrants in effort to curb Covid-19
The Thai government is coming down hard on illegal migrant workers and their employers, in an effort to curb imported cases of Covid-19. The Bangkok Post reports today that the Labour Ministry has created 6 teams to focus on the issue of illegal workers and the bosses who hire them. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the teams have been tasked with investigating and bringing offenders to justice, wherever they may be in the Kingdom.
It’s understood that thousands of migrant workers have crossed illegally into Thailand as the country finds itself in the grip of a highly-contagious third wave of Covid-19. The situation has been further exacerbated by the political turmoil in Myanmar, following the February 1 military coup.
Suchart says that last December, the government agreed to ease measures for workers from Cambodian, Laos and Myanmar, in order to allow them to work legally in Thailand. He adds that, in an attempt to help employers, officials agreed to extend Covid-19 screening and introduce a biometrics system through which workers could submit work permit applications up to June 16. He says once the period of easing ends, tougher laws will be introduced.
“We aim to strictly impose laws targeting 3 groups: employers and stakeholders who are involved with illegal migrants, migrants who enter and work in the kingdom illegally, and migrant workers who did not send information required for their work permits online by February 13 this year.”
Meanwhile, Pairoj Chotikasatien, deputy permanent secretary for labour, says that during the 2021 budget year, 647 employers – out of a total of 23,103 – were prosecuted for hiring migrant workers without the correct paperwork. 541 out of 331,689 migrant workers were also prosecuted.
The Bangkok Post reports that earlier this week, 13 Burmese migrants were arrested in the western province of Kanchanaburi, after crossing into Thailand illegally. The 7 men and 6 women were carrying bags of belongings but no travel documents when they were stopped and searched. Kanchanaburi officials say they have now caught 131 illegal migrants in 3 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand to issue international vaccine passport for travellers
An international vaccine passport, certifying Covid-19 immunisation, will be an official travel document for those travelling overseas, according to an order by the Public Health Ministry’s Disease Control Department.
A copy of the vaccine passport along with an order outlining the issuing process, both approved by the department’s director general Opas Karnkawinpong, were published in the Royal Gazette, making it official.
Vaccines must be registered in Thailand or certified by the World Health Organisation, according to the order. Authorised disease control officials must sign the passport to validate the vaccination.
Thailand
Quarantine period for international arrivals is now back to 14 days
Quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas will now go back to the original 14 day period (which ends up being 15 to 16 days). The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the quarantine extension this afternoon, saying those who obtained their Certificate of Entry prior to May 1, and arrive in Thailand before May 6, will still be able to quarantine under the shortened 10 day quarantine, or just 7 days if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Even though the vast majority of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are local transmissions rather than from international arrivals, the mutated strains of the virus reported in other countries still pose a risk, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“The variant strains in Asia and other countries still pose a risk.”
Those who stay at Alternative State Quarantine facilities will now need to stay in their rooms and cannot go to other areas of the hotel, as they had been allowed to in the past. Travellers will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests during their stay.
“These measures are meant to reduce the risk of local transmission of the new variants.”
Earlier this month, when most of the cases were concentrated in Bangkok, primarily in the Thong Lor nightlife district, Thai health officials said the B117 variant of Covid-19 was linked to some of the clusters. The mutated strain is more contagious than the original.
All arrivals who hold a Certificate of Entry issued on or after May 1 are required to undergo the 14 day quarantine.
