“No evidence of a rape” – Koh Tao

The media has become its own story today after Surat Thani, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan police and officials have accused Samui Times of spreading ‘fake news’, apparently the latest go-to explanation for any news that you disagree with.

Samui Times responds to allegations of spreading ‘Fake News’ and having a ‘Vendetta’ against Koh Tao

Sanook has reported that the Surat Thai provincial police chief had ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the claims made on social media and in the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK – Samui Times.

Samui Times have broken a number of stories about Koh Tao, subsequently followed up by police, about all too frequent mysterious deaths and disappearances on the Gulf island of Koh Tao – a popular tourist location for back-packers and divers.

The small island has attracted far more attention for its mystery deaths than for its natural beauty and crystal clear waters. In coverage over the disappearance of Russian girl Valentina Novozhenova in 2017, Samui Times even went as far as noting that the island had earned the nickname ‘death island’ in local social media, a moniker decried by officials and police. The Surat Thani governor at the time even threatened the Samui Times with defamation over publishing this less-than-complimentary nickname.

In the most recent case, Samui Times has printed a story (as is their responsibility covering news from the archipelago), and subsequently followed up by Thai and international media, about a 19 year old girl who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped – serious charges. Local police, in addition to ‘policing’, have also turned to blaming Samui Times for bringing the story to light. In this case, the claims were not without verified witness statements and some possible DNA evidence (in the form of a T-shirt allegedly worn by the perpetrator).

For the local police and officials to start attacking the ‘messenger’ is churlish and does little to inspire confidence in the Thai police force.

Samui Times, for their part, have stuck up for themselves with a published editorial…

As usual, rather than investigate crimes in a timely manner, the Thai authorities are blaming the messenger and accusing this publication of spreading fake news. (Read the full editorial from Samui Times HERE)

The response from police HQ in Bangkok, nearly two months after the alleged crime and a week after the story came to light, has been to send down the country’s crime-fighting maestro, deputy chief of the Tourist Police, Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn. He now has a team on the ground on Koh Tao investigating the claims. The National Police Chief says he hopes the investigation will be wrapped up within seven days.

That the CCTV ‘wasn’t working’ at the bar Isabel and her friend attended when the alleged drink spike occurred (the same excuse as when Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were murdered in almost the same location as this recent alleged rape), or that the files have since been deleted, is concern enough for ordinary Thai citizens, expats and tourists to wonder what the hell is going on.

That this recent case is just one, among many on such a small island, would suggest, statistically, that there is indeed something strange happening.

We can only hope that the current investigation led by Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn will uncover some of the inconvenient truths behind this and other unresolved mysteries on the island.

It is a serious matter for media to call into question the integrity of Thai Police. The police’s best response is to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation.

We await the findings of this current investigation with great interest.