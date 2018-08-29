Samui
“No evidence of a rape” – Koh Tao
Pol Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn, the deputy tourist police commissioner currently on Koh Tao, says police investigators have not found any evidence or information that would support a rape case as claimed by a British backpacker. But he did welcome any evidence from the UK teenager to prove her claims.
Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakparn was assigned by the national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda to investigate the case. Police have also invited her return to Thailand to make her case. The crime-busting police officer arrived in Koh Tao on a fact-finding mission yesterday.
Accompanied by Koh Tao police, tourist police, immigration officials and the mayor of Koh Tao, Pol Maj Gen Surachet inspected Sai Ree beach where the victim claimed the alleged rape took place, the bar where she suspected she was drugged, and the hostel where she stayed with three companions during their vacation on the scenic island popular among backpackers.
The 19 year old British tourist claims she was drugged, raped and robbed of her cellphone, credit cards and 3,000 baht in cash. However, she alleged that the Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her rape complaint (after she took a ferry to the neighboring island to attend the monthly Full Moon party).
Pol Maj Gen Surachet says he talked to the hostel owner, Ms Pathra Jamtrakul, who told the police that she saw the British tourist cry and asked her what happened to her and was told she regretted having an affair with a male companion.
Judging from forensic evidence collected, testimonies from witnesses and documents, the tourist police deputy commissioner said police didn’t find any evidence of a rape case, as claimed.
He also warned that if the case was proven to be fabricated, those who posted the information about the case in the social media and those who shared the information would face charges in violation of the computer crime law.
Opinion
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
The media has become its own story today after Surat Thani, Koh Tao and Koh Phangan police and officials have accused Samui Times of spreading ‘fake news’, apparently the latest go-to explanation for any news that you disagree with.
Samui Times responds to allegations of spreading ‘Fake News’ and having a ‘Vendetta’ against Koh Tao
Sanook has reported that the Surat Thai provincial police chief had ordered that a committee be set up to investigate the claims made on social media and in the Daily Mail newspaper in the UK – Samui Times.
Samui Times have broken a number of stories about Koh Tao, subsequently followed up by police, about all too frequent mysterious deaths and disappearances on the Gulf island of Koh Tao – a popular tourist location for back-packers and divers.
The small island has attracted far more attention for its mystery deaths than for its natural beauty and crystal clear waters. In coverage over the disappearance of Russian girl Valentina Novozhenova in 2017, Samui Times even went as far as noting that the island had earned the nickname ‘death island’ in local social media, a moniker decried by officials and police. The Surat Thani governor at the time even threatened the Samui Times with defamation over publishing this less-than-complimentary nickname.
In the most recent case, Samui Times has printed a story (as is their responsibility covering news from the archipelago), and subsequently followed up by Thai and international media, about a 19 year old girl who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped – serious charges. Local police, in addition to ‘policing’, have also turned to blaming Samui Times for bringing the story to light. In this case, the claims were not without verified witness statements and some possible DNA evidence (in the form of a T-shirt allegedly worn by the perpetrator).
For the local police and officials to start attacking the ‘messenger’ is churlish and does little to inspire confidence in the Thai police force.
Samui Times, for their part, have stuck up for themselves with a published editorial…
As usual, rather than investigate crimes in a timely manner, the Thai authorities are blaming the messenger and accusing this publication of spreading fake news. (Read the full editorial from Samui Times HERE)
The response from police HQ in Bangkok, nearly two months after the alleged crime and a week after the story came to light, has been to send down the country’s crime-fighting maestro, deputy chief of the Tourist Police, Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn. He now has a team on the ground on Koh Tao investigating the claims. The National Police Chief says he hopes the investigation will be wrapped up within seven days.
That the CCTV ‘wasn’t working’ at the bar Isabel and her friend attended when the alleged drink spike occurred (the same excuse as when Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were murdered in almost the same location as this recent alleged rape), or that the files have since been deleted, is concern enough for ordinary Thai citizens, expats and tourists to wonder what the hell is going on.
That this recent case is just one, among many on such a small island, would suggest, statistically, that there is indeed something strange happening.
We can only hope that the current investigation led by Maj. Gen. Surachete Hakparn will uncover some of the inconvenient truths behind this and other unresolved mysteries on the island.
It is a serious matter for media to call into question the integrity of Thai Police. The police’s best response is to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation.
We await the findings of this current investigation with great interest.
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Accusations are being fired thick and fast on social media after various clips have been aired online of the aftermath of an altercation in front of a pharmacy on Koh Phangan.
Thai Rath reports that a female foreign tourist was hit over the head with a bottle in a scuffle between here and the owner of the pharmacy. Pictures show that she received injuries in the scuffle. You can watch the video HERE.
CCTV footage has also emerged to go with phone video uploaded onto Facebook Some people claim that the tourists struck first while others were condemning the black shirted Thai man for attacking the woman with a glass bottle.
There was a sign outside the shop that read “Please Do Not Seat (sic) & No Parking”. When the tourists either disobeyed or didn’t read the sign tempers started to flare.
Thai Rath report that the man in the clip has laid charges against the people who posted the phone video.
National police begin Koh Tao rape claim investigation today
Thai police are now responding to a growing call to make some concrete investigations into allegations by a 19 UK woman that she was drugged, robbed and raped whilst visiting Koh Tao in June this year.
A senior police commissioner and forensic officials are in Koh Tao today to investigate the claims.
National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has sent a special team led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan to look into the case and the result of its investigation is expected within seven days.
19 year old Isabel Victoria Bakter claims that she lost consciousness when her drink was spiked in a bar on the island. She said she was raped while she was unconscious, and her attacker took her belongings, including a mobile phone and cash.
Yesterday’s story about orders from National police for local police to properly investigate the claims HERE.
However, she did not file a police report on Koh Tao, but chose to travel and file it on nearby Koh Pha-ngan. She claims Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her report on rape and only recorded the robbery.
Police, however, say the victim had not mentioned the alleged rape, and only wanted a police report to claim insurance for the robbery. Isabel’s mother, in an extensive interview with a leading Nation journalist yesterday, re-iterated the story adding that her daughter didn’t have travel insurance so wasn’t making the report to claim insurance money.
Meanwhile, the operator of the hotel where the teenager was staying said she the girl had told her about being drugged and raped. She told Isabel to file a police report, but she refused to do so because she was in a rush to go to the Koh Pha-ngan full moon party with her friend on a ferry they’d already booked.
Isabel returned to Britain on July 2 and alerted local police about the alleged rape. The area where the teenager said she woke up was close to the location where two British backpackers – David Miller and Hannah Witheridge – had been brutally murdered in 2014. Two Myanmar workers were sentenced to death in this case.
Chakthip said the investigation will reveal the truth and he will not allow any ambiguity to remain.
Full interview between Isabel’s mother and senior The Nation journalist Suthachai HERE.
