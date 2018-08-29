Soi Dog’s ‘Snap for Stray’ underway

Last Saturday Soi Dog Foundation in Mai Khao arranged an event to launch its first ever photo contest ‘Snap for Stray’ which aims to show the beauty of all soi dogs through the lens of the photographers. The event featured a talk with famous dog blogger, Antony ‘Guy’ Kawin Thoong, who is the owner and admin of the page ‘Captain Quint’s Family’, followed by a tour around the Gill Dalley Sanctuary.

The launching event of Snap for Stray opened for both registered contestants and walk-in contestants as well as observers. The contestants were able to book their preferred dogs, which have been checked by the Soi Dog’s Adoption team to be friendly, active and easy to handle. Apart from the dogs, they could also schedule their date and time for the photography session, where they will be accompanied by Soi Dog staff to make sure that the photo shoot runs smoothly.

Leaving from the registration table, the contestants and attendees were welcomed to the stage area by a speech from Soi Dog Foundation Founder, John Dalley, and Soi Dog Foundation President, Kiranee Narabal, who talked about stray dogs in Thailand.

The highlight of the day was the talk with Antony who shared his experience as a famous dog blogger that has gathered over 600,000 followers. He pointed out the responsibility a pet owner is supposed to have no matter if they buy or adopt the pet. Also, he gave some tips on how he creates photos of his dog family to make them so popular.

The post-event activity was a walk around the shelter. The contestants and visitors said hello to the puppies, small dogs, old dogs and the cats as well as the photogenic location around Soi Dog to get some ideas before their photo shooting day.

This week contestants will gradually visit Soi Dog depending on their schedule. Their work will be voted by Facebook users then judged by Soi Dog Foundation photographers. The winners will be granted prizes, while the photos will be exhibited at Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket town in September.