Koh Samui eyes approval of 12.1 billion baht cruise terminal

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 16:16, 25 August 2024| Updated: 16:16, 25 August 2024
195 1 minute read
Koh Samui eyes approval of 12.1 billion baht cruise terminal
Image: Supapong Chaolan/Bangkok Post

A new cruise terminal in Koh Samui, set to open in 2032, aims to significantly boost tourism in Surat Thani, Thailand, according to Deputy Caretaker Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Manaporn, along with Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, visited Koh Samui to review the progress of major transport infrastructure projects. Suriya revealed that the ministry has several new initiatives underway to enhance the tourism sector.

Manaporn announced yesterday, August, 24, that the Marine Department has completed a comprehensive study on the 12.1 billion baht cruise terminal project, which will cover 47 rai of land at Laem Hin Khom. The chosen location is ideal due to its deep-sea environment, which naturally breaks wind and provides ample space for the port.

The study also addresses emergency response measures and insights into the potential for full-scale commercial development, including readiness for public utilities. It explores Public-Private Partnership (PPP) net cost investment as the most suitable financing option.

Related news

The PPP net cost investment is projected to generate at least 46 billion baht in economic benefits over 37 years, with an expected economic internal rate of return (EIRR) of over 15%, said Manaporn.

“The Marine Department has submitted the study to the ministry, which will forward it to the Cabinet for consideration.”

She added that the project is expected to receive approval by next month, after which the bidding process will begin.

Construction is slated to start in 2029 and will take at least three years to complete. The terminal is anticipated to be fully operational by 2032.

Manaporn noted that the terminal is expected to handle 120 cruise landings annually and attract at least 180,000 cruise visitors to the island each year. Manaporn added that the new terminal is poised to stimulate tourism in the southern province.

“The project has received positive feedback from private investors, as it is expected to stimulate the province’s tourism.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the ministry to strengthen Surat Thani‘s tourism infrastructure, ensuring long-term economic benefits and enhanced visitor experiences in the region, reported Bangkok Post.

Koh Samui NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Phuket landslide leaves 13 dead, 19 injured, 209 homes damaged

Phuket landslide leaves 13 dead, 19 injured, 209 homes damaged

Published: 14:14, 25 August 2024
Former official arrested for negligent road work, 38 warrants

Former official arrested for negligent road work, 38 warrants

Published: 13:42, 25 August 2024
Intoxicated municipal inspector injures four in Pattaya crash

Intoxicated municipal inspector injures four in Pattaya crash

Published: 13:15, 25 August 2024
Thai man turns himself in after woman found dead in Khon Kaen

Thai man turns himself in after woman found dead in Khon Kaen

Published: 11:51, 25 August 2024