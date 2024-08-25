Koh Samui eyes approval of 12.1 billion baht cruise terminal

Image: Supapong Chaolan/Bangkok Post

A new cruise terminal in Koh Samui, set to open in 2032, aims to significantly boost tourism in Surat Thani, Thailand, according to Deputy Caretaker Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Manaporn, along with Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, visited Koh Samui to review the progress of major transport infrastructure projects. Suriya revealed that the ministry has several new initiatives underway to enhance the tourism sector.

Manaporn announced yesterday, August, 24, that the Marine Department has completed a comprehensive study on the 12.1 billion baht cruise terminal project, which will cover 47 rai of land at Laem Hin Khom. The chosen location is ideal due to its deep-sea environment, which naturally breaks wind and provides ample space for the port.

The study also addresses emergency response measures and insights into the potential for full-scale commercial development, including readiness for public utilities. It explores Public-Private Partnership (PPP) net cost investment as the most suitable financing option.

The PPP net cost investment is projected to generate at least 46 billion baht in economic benefits over 37 years, with an expected economic internal rate of return (EIRR) of over 15%, said Manaporn.

“The Marine Department has submitted the study to the ministry, which will forward it to the Cabinet for consideration.”

She added that the project is expected to receive approval by next month, after which the bidding process will begin.

Construction is slated to start in 2029 and will take at least three years to complete. The terminal is anticipated to be fully operational by 2032.

Manaporn noted that the terminal is expected to handle 120 cruise landings annually and attract at least 180,000 cruise visitors to the island each year. Manaporn added that the new terminal is poised to stimulate tourism in the southern province.

“The project has received positive feedback from private investors, as it is expected to stimulate the province’s tourism.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the ministry to strengthen Surat Thani‘s tourism infrastructure, ensuring long-term economic benefits and enhanced visitor experiences in the region, reported Bangkok Post.