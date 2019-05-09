Maya Bay’s new two year closure could be further extended | The Thaiger

Environment
Maya Bay’s new two year closure could be further extended
Maya Bay, closed to the public since last June to allow its beach and coral to recover, will remain shut to visitors for at least another two years as its ecology needs more time to heal.
“The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Tanya Netithammakul will have the final say on whether to reopen the site for tourism and on which date.”
This from assistant dean of Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries Thon Thamrongnawasawat in his capacity as a member of the DNP’s marine park management advisory board.
After the reopening, a series of measures will be imposed on Maya Bay and adjacent Loh Sama Bay, located within Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, to limit the number of tourists and ban tour boats from entering through the front bay. Such measures would be essential to protect corals and reef sharks in the area, Thon said.
The DNP is in the process of implementing measures to minimise the environmental impact as well as build facilities such as nature study trails, piers and housing for officials. A future e-ticket system and a vessel monitoring system would also improve tourist management, Thon said.
“These facilities and systems would be tested first to assess their impact on the environment before authorities decided whether and when to reopen Maya Bay for tourism.”
Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office, said that after Maya Bay was reopened, the park authority would conduct follow-up reports on environmental impacts every three months in order to determine the appropriate number of tourists per session and per day in order to conserve the natural resources.
Maya Bay, with its white-powder sands and beautiful coral reef, is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket. It was made famous by the 2000 Hollywood film The Beach starring Leonardo Di Caprio, but was badly battered by the year-round tourist traffic – up to 5,000 visitors a day.
Bangkok
Greening Bangkok: 100,000 new trees for the city costing 30 million baht
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning to spend 30 million baht in planting 100,000 trees this year to increase Bangkok’s green space.
The first batch of 50,000 trees requiring 5 million baht would be planted at public parks and state offices. The second batch of 50,000 trees requiring 25 million baht would be planted by 50 district offices on land plots of private organisations, temples, schools, and along the Bang Khun Thien coast.
BMA deputy permanent secretary Wiparat Chaiyanukij says the project – now submitted for the governor’s approval – will be divided into two batches.
Currently, Bangkok City has 20,000 rai (3,200 hectares) of green space in the form of public parks and gardens, a ratio of 6.2 square metres per head, below the World Health Organisation’s standard of 9 square metres per head.
The BMA has been implementing three solutions to boost green space, including finding empty lands under its care to be turned into space for public use, increasing the number of parks beyond the current 35 public parks, and encouraging the private sector to add greenery to their properties and to support the BMA’s attempts to increase green space in general.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket
Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.
Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.
The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .
Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.
Read more HERE.
