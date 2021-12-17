Connect with us

Southeast Asia

Vietnam tightens border restrictions with Cambodia over Omicron fear

Avatar

Published

 on 

Long An province in Vietnam | Photo via Wikipedia.

More than ever, Vietnam has tightened security and patrols along the 133 kilometre border with Cambodia in the Mekong Delta provinces due to fear of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron starting today.

Along with the 12 border guard posts, 36 checkpoints, six mobile patrol teams, four working groups, and three mobile working groups were ordered to reinforce pandemic control, according to Colonel Đoàn Văn An, Political Commissar of the Long An Province Border Guard Command.

He stated that frequent border patrols are required to prevent illegal entry and smuggling, as well as to prevent disease transmission.

“Our military is patrolling the border on a regular basis, especially at night.”

Lê Văn Phc, Deputy Chairman of An Giang Province’s People’s Committee, told local media that local border guards have worked with police and military forces to provide stricter control and management at border areas, roads, trails, and openings. Mandatory quarantine also awaits returnees from Cambodia at home, hotels, or state facilities.

SOURCE: Khmer Times

 

Follow Thaiger by email:

