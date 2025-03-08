Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.

Endangered Bryde’s whale found dead off Samut Prakan coast

Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 8, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

The remains of a giant Bryde’s whale have been discovered floating off the coast of Samut Prakan, sparking concerns over the threats faced by Thailand’s endangered marine life.

Locals in Bang Pu, a coastal area near Bangkok, spotted the massive 8 to 9-metre-long whale carcass around 8.30am yesterday, March 7. The mature female, weighing approximately 8 tonnes, had been dead for at least three days, according to a forensic team from the Department of Fisheries.

Shockingly, marine experts found deep cut wounds on the whale’s body and head, raising questions about the cause of death. Banjerd Udomsamuthirun, an advisor from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, speculated that the whale may have collided with a passing ship while feeding. However, he stressed that this was only an assumption, and a detailed necropsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause.

Bryde’s whales, also known as Eden’s whales, are non-aggressive filter feeders, primarily consuming small fish. With only around 100 individuals recorded in the Gulf of Thailand, they are considered endangered. This tragic discovery marks the first reported Bryde’s whale death this year.

Marine conservationists have long warned about the dangers posed by increasing maritime traffic in Thai waters, including ship strikes and plastic pollution. The necropsy findings could shed light on whether this majestic creature was yet another victim of human activity, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, in a terrifying brush with nature, a kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale off Chilean Patagonia before being miraculously released unharmed.

The astonishing moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral, leaving viewers worldwide in awe. Adventurer Adrian Simancas was kayaking with his father, Dell, in Bahía El Aguila, near the San Isidro Lighthouse in the Strait of Magellan, when disaster struck.

A humpback whale suddenly breached, engulfing Adrian and his yellow kayak for a few breathless moments before spitting him back out. Dell, just metres away, filmed the shocking encounter while urging his son to stay calm.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

