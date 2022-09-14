Connect with us

Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise

Thai VietJet announced a new international route between Bangkok and the tropical island paradise of Phu Quoc in Vietnam. The route’s inaugural flight will take off on October 12.

The route will fly between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phu Quoc International Airport four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with an approximate flight duration of 1 hour 15 minutes.

Flight no VZ981 will take off from Bangkok at 9.45am and land at Vietnam’s Phu Quoc airport at 11am. Flight VZ981 from Phu Quoc to Bangkok will depart at noon and arrive at 1.20pm.

Phu Quoc is a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand. The island’s waters are clear as day thanks to Vietnam’s conservation efforts and its status as a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2005.

Tourists are drawn to Phu Quoc for its 150 kilometre coastline, mountains, food, culture, evergreen forests, waterfalls, caves, watersports and history. One unmissable sight on the island is Cay Dua prison (Coconut tree prison), which was built by French colonialists to imprison Vietnamese patriots and political prisoners.

The island is home to the unique Cao Dai temple, where believers synthesise beliefs from Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Confucianism, Hinduism and Taoism.

Phu Quoc is warm all year round, but the ideal time to visit is in the dry season – between October and March – when the weather is slightly cooler.

Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet Woronate Laprabang expressed excitement for the airline’s new launch…

“We are delighted to further connect Thailand with one more top travel destination of Vietnam – ‘Phu Quoc’ the emerging island in the south of the country, providing Thai people more opportunities and flexible choices to travel to Vietnam, as well as welcoming Vietnamese tourists to Thailand.”

“Since tourism is on its track to returning to the pre-pandemic level, we strongly believe that the service between the two destinations would help facilitate the region’s growing travel demand and stimulate the trade recovery of both countries, particularly, the international tourism industry and aviation business.”

SOURCE: Travel Daily Media

 

Cabra
2022-09-14 15:48
And.... travellers who fly directly to Phu Quoc airport do not need a visa for Vietnam 👍 can stay for 30 days 

Trending