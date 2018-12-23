UPDATE: Indonesian tsunami – toll rises to 62 | The Thaiger

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

• Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave

• At least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions

The latest in the rising roll from Indonesia’s tsunami that hit the Sunda Strait last night. The toll in deaths, injuries and missing is expected to rise throughout the next few days.

A tsunami following a volcanic eruption has now killed 62 people and injured hundreds more as it slammed without warning into tourist beaches and coastal areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait last night, sending panicked holiday makers and residents fleeing.

Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra near the western tip of Java about 9.30pm following the eruption of Krakatoa volcano, known as the “child” of the legendary Krakatoa (which erupted and exploded in 1883 and one of the largest eruptions ever recorded).

Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with at least 584 people injured and twenty reported missing across three regions.

Images broadcast on television showed the wave pushed a tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber, rubble and flotsam inland from the coast at Carita beach, a popular day-tripping spot on the west coast of Java.

