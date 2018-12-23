Happy ending for Malaysian tourist at Betong immigration | The Thaiger

South
Happy ending for Malaysian tourist at Betong immigration
What appeared as a bad end to the holiday of a Malaysian tourist has ended up with a much happier ending.
Immigration police have returned a wallet with cash and credit cards to the Malaysian tourist on yesterday after he dropped it in front of an immigration counter on Friday night.
The tourist, Low Han Ben, reclaimed his purse at the Betong border checkpoint at 7.30am this morning and has thanked the tourist police.
An official found the wallet on the floor in front of a check-in counter. The wallet had 5,240 baht in cash and 1,170 ringgits and several credit cards. Officials checked footage from security cameras to find that the wallet belonged to Low.
Immigration police then checked various major hotels in Betong until the tourist was located and told he could pick up his wallet.
Patient dies after jumping from balcony at Chumphon hospital
PHOTO: Khet Udomsak Hospital
A distressed patient diagnosed with colon cancer has died after jumping from the 4th floor of a hospital in Chumphon’s main city district last night.
Police say 53 year old Boonchuay Disapong died of his injuries after being rushed to the ICU unit following the fall.
He had been admitted to the Khet Udomsak Hospital and doctors were preparing to operate to remove cancer from his colon. Police said the man walked to the balcony at the back of his room, following a list from his relatives, and jumped.
Co-ordinated triple attack at Yala security bases
Insurgents have initiated a triple attack at police and army targets. The attacks took place last night.
In a near-simultaneous attack, insurgents in Yala province fired guns at a police station, a civilian defence post and an Army post.
Luckily no one was injured in the planned attacks.
The Lam Mai police station in Moo 6 in Muang district came under fire from an unknown number of insurgents at about 11 pm. The exterior wall was sprayed with 10 bullet holes.
Ten to 15 rounds came from a nearby rubber plantation, with the shooters retreating when police returned fire.
At the same time, an Army post in Ban Padae in Yaha district came under fire.
About 10 minutes later, shots were fired at a facility used by civilian defence forces in the village of Ngoh Kapo in Bannang Sata district.
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
The pickup careered off the road, hit a bridge, and dropped into a canal in Phatthalung’s Kong Ra district.
Police say the accident happened in front of a mosque in Moo 6 village in Tambon Klong Chalerm.
The pickup was stuck in bamboo bushes and didn’t sink after it fell into the canal.
The driver, 35 year old Ammarin Innurak, was killed behind the wheel. His friend, 35 year old Jitnarong Chaiket, fell out of the pickup and was washed away.
Rescuers found his body later this morning about 200 metres from the crash site.
The two injured passengers were both 33 years old. They told police that the two men were drinking in Kong Ra before getting into the pickup.
Police say the driver was apparently drunk, causing him to lose control of the pickup before it hit the bridge and drove into the canal.
