Southeast Asia

Tsunami advisory in Philippines after 7.1 quake off Davao Oriental

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has made a public warning to Filipinos on Saturday to temporarily stay away from beaches and not go to the coast after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental.

In its Tsunami Information No. 1, Phivolcs said, “Minor sea level disturbances such as strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawater could be expected.”

The public was advised to stay alert for unusual waves.

Southeast Asia

6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts West Papua

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

by Ivany Atina Arbi – The Jakarta Post

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted West Papua this morning. The news comes from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The earthquake struck at around 10am local time, with its epicentre located some 55 kilometres southeast of South Manokwari and predicted to be 26 km deep.

“It did not trigger a tsunami,” a BMKG spokesperson said in a press release, adding that no casualties were reported as of yet. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said separately that the earthquake triggered panic among residents.

“A strong earthquake was felt for five seconds in Manokwari regency, prompting people to gather in open fields,” said BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Southeast Asia

Toll rises, officials warn of potential for more tsunamis

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

December 25, 2018

By

Dateline: Tuesday, December 25, 9am (Local Time)

A threat looms of more potentially deadly tsunamis in between the island’s of Java and Sumatra in Indonesia, this according to the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

5,600 people are now reported as officially displaced. That’s on top of 373 killed, 1,459 injured and 128 missing. The toll continues to rise as searches arrive in more remote areas.

On top of the massive human toll, the property damage is also extensive. Early assessments indicate that 558 hotels have been destroyed, and nine hotels, 60 restaurants and 350 boats suffered heavy damage.

According to vulcanologists and seismic experts, the disaster was the product of multiple triggers: a volcanic eruption causing a 64 hectare chunk of Anak Krakatau (the volcano rising out of the crater left by the Krakatoa explosion back in 1883), to slide off the island volcano and into the ocean during a full moon at high tide. Although the tsunami wasn’t very high (compared to other recent tsunamis around south-east Asia), the impact was made worse by the peak tide.

The Sunda Strait, which runs between Java and Sumatra, had also experienced a spell of high rainfall, according to meteorologists.

The tsunami struck at 9:30pm local time during a local holiday, with few of the warning signals that might have come had the tsunami been generated by an earthquake.

Locals say the seawater didn’t recede as a prelude to an approaching tsunami following an earthquake and experts say that, even if there had been warning buoys near the volcano, there would have been minimal alert time due to the proximity of the volcanic activity.

Meanwhile, Channel News Asia reports that only one member of the Indonesian pop band that was swept out to sea when the tsunami hit it mid-performance has survived the disaster.

Wisnu Andi Darmawan, the drummer from the popular local group Seventeen, was found dead yesterday as the group’s bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, manager Oki Wijaya and crew member Rukmana Rustam were laid to rest.

That leaves frontman Riefian Fajarsyah, whose wife was also caught up in the tsunami and remains missing, as the sole surviving member of the quartet.

Southeast Asia

With a ‘whoosh’ his village was gone – Tsunami Update

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

December 24, 2018

By

Asep Sunaria says he heard a loud “whoosh” just moments before a wall of water pushed him off his motorbike. The surging waters swallowed up his house and the village he called home until the Saturday night calamity.

new.yahoo.com reports that rescuers hunted for survivors of the volcano-triggered tsunami that killed at least 281 people along Indonesia’s coast. At the same time, 42-year-old Sunaria was trying to come to grips with a disaster that struck without warning.

“The water came from over there with a sound like the wind — ‘whoosh’,” he recounted to AFP.

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect it at all — there was no warning … At first I thought it was just a tidal wave but the water rose so high.”

He and his family sprinted from Sukarame village to higher ground, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

Some villagers perished when the powerful tsunami struck on Saturday night, sweeping over popular beaches of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java and inundating tourist hotels and coastal settlements.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, told a news conference that another tsunami is a possibility because of the continued volcanic eruptions of Anak Krakatau.

Read the rest of the article HERE.

