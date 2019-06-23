Connect with us

ASEAN

The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN | The Thaiger
BTS, Blackpink, ASEAN, K-Pop

by The Star Online – Asia News Network

TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.

The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.

Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.

Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.

The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.

The Korean Wave - a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN | News by The Thaiger

Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’

A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.

“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.

Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.

“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.

The Korean Wave - a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN | News by The Thaiger

Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’

The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.

Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.

“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.

He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.

Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…

SOURCE: the star.com.my



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ASEAN

ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup | The Thaiger

Today’s last day of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok is considering a proposal, from the foreign ministers of the ten member nations to submit a bid to host the football World Cup in 2034.

The only Asian hosts of the World Cup so far have been Japan and South Korea, in 2002.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says the proposal to host the tournament was initiated by the football associations of the member countries and was endorsed by ASEAN foreign ministers.

Once approved by ASEAN leaders he said that authorities concerned would commence the bidding process.

Other countries competing to host the 2034 World Cup are Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand. China is widely seen as the next Asian frontrunner to hold the tournament, with its massive sporting market, wealth and infrastructure to match.

Southeast Asia is home to tens of millions of passionate fans but it lacks high-level national teams, as well as the facilities to put on the massive event.

It is unclear which of the 10 members would host games or how FIFA would allocate the automatic qualification normally given to tournament hosts.

 

Continue Reading

ASEAN

ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

11 hours ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

ASEAN agrees on common ground for world’s largest trade bloc, RCEP | The Thaiger

ASEAN members reached common ground on the mega economic trade bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during their meeting in Bangkok yesterday. RCEP will cover nearly half of the global economy.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam – and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing free trade agreements Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

The next step is to negotiate the remaining 13 chapters of the trade deal together as a bloc at the upcoming senior economic officials’ meeting to be held in Melbourne, Australia between June 25 and July 3.

The mega-trade deal, which has been stuck in negotiations for the past seven years, has a total of 20 chapters, seven of which have now been completed.

In 2018, trade between the RCEP countries represented up to a third of global trade. Thailand’s trade value with the RCEP countries was worth some US$70 billion in 2018. Thailand’s exports to the RCEP countries currently accounts for nearly 60% of its total exports.

Thailand, as this year’s ASEAN chair, has set a bold target of completing the negotiations for this mega-trade pact by the end of 2019.

Negotiating with the remaining six members as a 10 country bloc will allow ASEAN to facilitate more progress in the negotiations process when the 16 RCEP countries meet.

Vietnam’s PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, speaking to The Nation said, “In the context of increasing trade tensions and protectionism, promoting RCEP negotiations bear an important meaning as it strengthens rule-based multilateral economic connectivity and free trade throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The Vietnamese prime minister revealed that the 28th round of RCEP negotiations will be hosted by Vietnam in October, which will be the last round of negotiations this year ahead of the third RCEP Summit in Bangkok, which will be held in November.

“Vietnam hopes that for the spirit of broadening cooperation, ensuring equality and mutual interests, all sides will reach an agreement to finalise the RCEP negotiations as promised.”

The current challenge is that India and China, members of the trade bloc, have no free trade agreement to build upon, and have been holding up completion of some chapters to gain leverage in negotiations on other chapters. Hence, the remaining 13 chapters will be concluded together as they are interlinked with one another, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

ASEAN

Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight – ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight – ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The 34th ASEAN Summit got down to the main agenda today Saturday as leaders from various ASEAN countries arrived in Bangkok for the regional talk-fest.

This morning leaders who were in attendance at the Athenee Hotel were Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President of  The Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting took place this morning from 9.30am to 10.30am, and the Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was also on from 9am to 1pm.

The region’s leaders are meeting this afternoon during the main event of the 34th ASEAN Summit and will be followed tonight by a gala dinner for the ASEAN leaders and ASEAN secretary-general.

Tomorrow’s key events include the opening ceremony of the 34th ASEAN Summit and the ASEAN Summit Retreat. Finally, a press conference will be held with Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tomorrow afternoon.

Expect the parade-of-silly-shirts to be on tomorrow as the regional leaders dress up in a quasi local ethnic-themed apparel.

SOURCE: The Nation

From previous years…

Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight - ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight - ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight - ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger Summit this afternoon, banquet tonight - ASEAN leaders assemble in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ1 week ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล3 weeks ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6 | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6

Trending