Thailand lowest in Asia for female political representation | The Thaiger

Thailand lowest in Asia for female political representation
By DataLEADS – Asia News Network
The World Bank data shows that over the last decade the socio-political changes have offered women opportunities to participate in the political structure and as a result the number of women parliamentarians has seen a significant increase.
Philippines and Nepal has the highest number of women parliamentarians in Asia with 30% women legislatures in both the countries. It is significant jump for both the countries from 9% and 6% a decade back respectively.
Laos has a total of 28% of women in parliament while Vietnam follows closely with 27% of women parliamentarians.
China hasn’t progressed much from a decade back as compared to rise in other countries. It has increased the political participation for women only by 4 per cent. In 1997 the Chinese parliament had 21% women representation while as in 2017 it just rose to 24%.
It is followed by Singapore with 23% women and 21% in Pakistan. Bangladesh has 20% women participation.
Cambodia has made a visible stride in raising the percentage of women in the political system. From no women in politics a decade back the country has 20% women representation in parliament as of 2017. Mongolia and South Korea each has 17% womens’ representation.
Indian parliament has a 12% representation by women. Although there has been a long term bill pending demanding the extension of reservation to 33 per cent, the bill has been pending for a long term. India is followed by Malaysia with 10 per cent reservation.
Japan has a 10% participation of women in the parliament. Recently the country passed a law encouraging more women to take part in politics. “Under the new law, political parties are urged to make the number of male and female candidates as equal as possible and are encouraged to set targets for gender parity”.
Brunei and Sri Lanka has 9 and 6 per cent of womens’ representation. With only 5 % Thailand has the lowest political representation of women in Asia.
‘Remove dual-language road signs’ – Malaysian sultan
by The Star – Asia News Network
The Sultan of Selangor in Malaysia has decreed that all dual language road signage in Shah Alam (to the west of KL) must be removed and replaced with the national language (Malay) only.
Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani highlighted the matter in a letter dated Nov 19 to the Selangor state secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya.
It said that all Chinese language road signages in Shah Alam must be removed and replaced with only one language, which is Bahasa Melayu.
“The changing of road signages must be done immediately and completed at the latest before the Sultan of Selangor’s 73rd birthday on Dec 11,” Mohamad Munir said in the letter.
A photo of a road sign in Pekan Subang with Chinese characters has been making its rounds on social media, sparking heated comments and debates among many netizens.
Most comments on Facebook called for the use of Bahasa Melayu only on all road signages. Malaysia is currently undergoing a surge of pro-Islamic, anti non-Malay racial tensions in some regions.
Flying in the dark – Lion Air crash investigation update
PHOTO: Komite Nasional Keselamatan Transportasi
As an investigation into the ill-fated JT610 Lion Air flight continues, questions are now being asked if the pilots actually knew how to fly the plane – that they may not have had full knowledge of the latest model, the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet.
A lawsuit against Boeing was filed last Thursday. The parents of one passenger are suing Boeing, claiming that the plane had an unsafe design. The suit alleges “Boeing failed to communicate a new safety feature that hadn’t existed in previous 737s”.
For its part, Lion Air’s operational director accuses Boeing of “withholding information” from the company’s pilots in the manuals about a safety feature that can automatically lower the airplane’s nose to prevent a stall.
But the Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Fox Business Network last week that information was available as part of the training manual. Then on Wednesday last week, a Boeing spokesperson stated in an email that the company could not “discuss specifics of an ongoing investigation” but claimed the company “provided two updates for our operators around the world that re-emphasise existing procedures for these situations.”
“We are confident in the safety of the 737 Max 8. Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing.”
Lion Air has had a patchy safety record exacerbating a ban from European and US airspace between 2007 and 2016. Those bans have since been lifted, with the international civil aviation organisation giving Lion Air its top rating in terms of safety this year. Aviation experts consider the purchase of the Max 8 fleet may have been a tangible part of that boost to a top safety rating.
Mary Schiavo, a CNN aviation analyst and the former inspector general of the US Department of Transportation, says one of the selling points of the Boeing 737 fleet is that pilots can move from one plane to another easily if they are already trained on one of the jets.
She also said that updating a manual can be a long process for manufacturers and airlines and that, in this situation, there may have been an oversight. Schiavo speculates that Boeing likely “assumed it would save the plane when it looks like it might have doomed the plane.”
A Federal Aviation Authority emergency directive sent to all Max 8 operators on November 7, in the wake of the Lion Air crash, explains that pilots can stop a malfunctioning automated system on those planes by pressing two buttons. The FAA bulletin said that “all carriers were to revise their manuals within three days”.
“This condition, if not addressed, could cause the flight crew to have difficulty controlling the airplane, and lead to excessive nose-down attitude, significant altitude loss, and possible impact with terrain.”
Last Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Southwest Airlines, a US budget carrier with a new fleet of MAX 8 planes, replaced two malfunctioning AOA (sensors that measure the plane’s angle related to airspeed) sensors, in the three weeks before the fateful Lion Air crash.
As of today, the flight’s cockpit voice recorder is still missing, thought to be buried in the mud at the ocean floor off Jakarta. The ‘ping’ to help locate the recorder went quiet about a week after the crash. The CVR would provide vital evidence into the pilot’s actions and conversations leading to the incident.
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Young vendors become very resourceful at extracting money from tourists. All in the quest of making an honest living and bringing some money to their families. This young boy seems to have knowledge of at least seven languages, obviously representing the most popular languages spoken by the tourists he speaks to during his daily rounds.
Netizens are impressed by his talents but some are saying that the boy has to develop this skill in order to survive. A translation follows some of the many languages he is able to use in his daily work. Let’s hope he gets the opportunity to use his skills in a prosperous career in the future.
We’ll take five of whatever you’re selling!
A video clip showing a Khmer boy showing off his linguistic talent while trying to sell souvenirs to a tourist in Cambodia is going viral on social media.
Posted by The Nation Bangkok on Sunday, November 11, 2018
