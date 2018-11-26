Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes | The Thaiger

Thailand
Police searching for owner of weapons hidden in bushes
Police are investigating three M4A Carbine assault rifles along with 964 bullets that were discovered over the weekend inside large PVC pipes hidden in thick bushes. Police found the weapons in a tapioca plantation in Chacheongsao province on Saturday.
Police suspect that the weapons found in Panom Sarakham district had been hidden recently, as the guns with serial numbers M320461, M130203 and M320461 were wrapped in two Thairath newspapers dated November 20.
Besides the guns and ammunition, police along with administrative officials led by district chief Thitirat Saengngam also found one empty fertiliser sack, one empty sack of rice from a local rice mill, a pink handbag and a duffel bag.
The weapons batch was discovered by a tractor driver, 65 year old Noo Kaewroj,who had been hired by plantation owner 54 year old Chalai Thamcharoen, to level soil around the pond of the seven-rai plantation.
STORY: The Nation
Thailand
How Thailand became a casualty in the US-China trade war
from South China Morning Post and AFP
About one third of all the rubber in the world comes from Thai forests, many in the southern regions. But a sudden drop in Chinese demand has compounded a longer term global oversupply crisis to push prices off a cliff.
Countries like Vietnam are benefiting as manufacturers migrate from China to avoid punishing tariffs on exports to the US.
But in Thailand, the price of rubber has slumped 20 per cent since June, as those same tariffs bite hard on demand from factories in China – the market for more than half its latex exports. Some of Thailand’s rubber workers are being forced to abandon their plantation jobs for factory work.
“I couldn’t feed my children anymore,” said Annita, who used to work 10 hours a day harvesting latex in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, making just 230 baht a day, less than the minimum wage and half the going rate several years ago.
So she has taken a job at a packing plant earning around 300 baht daily.
“Nobody wanted to stay. The plantation owner can’t find workers anymore – the work is too difficult for the wages,” she said.
While the plight of US soybean farmers hit by the tariffs has grabbed the headlines – they face a 25 per cent levy to access China, the world’s biggest soybean market – other troubles are quietly brewing across the world.
Read more about this by-product of the US-China trade war HERE.
Thailand
Thai Life
Government ready to develop medications, rejects seized marijuana
Yesterday, a bill was passed with 145 votes, allowing marijuana to be used for medical and research purposes. Only one legislator abstained. The NLA’s Somchai Swangkarn said a vetting committee on the bill has also been established.
“We believe the NLA will take 60 days to deliberate this draft.”
The Nation reports that, over the period, he also expects relevant authorities to sort out cannabis-related patent issues after several civic organisations expressed concerns that all patent applications submitted to the Intellectual Property Department came from foreigners. If this is true, then once medical marijuana is legalised, foreign firms may try to monopolise the market.
“Government agencies should find ways to ensure that foreigners will not keep Thais away from the benefits of marijuana and kratom,” Somchai said.
NLA member Kitti Wasinondh hopes the assembly’s deliberation will ensure that the new law for medical marijuana can facilitate research in both public and private sectors.
“Even the government should not be allowed to monopolise the benefits of marijuana,” he emphasised.
Some research suggests that cannabinoids can be useful in the treatment of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, cancer and more. With the prospect of marijuana being legalised for research and medical purposes, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and some government agencies have, in fact, already launched a study in preparation for the development of marijuana-based medicines.
The police handed over 100 kilos of confiscated marijuana to the GPO last month for research.
However, the marijuana taken from drug rings is unfit for medical use as traces of pesticides, and heavy metals showed up in lab tests conducted by the Medical Science Department (MSD).
All three samples of marijuana from the confiscated lot contained insecticides – namely chlorpyrifos, and cypermethrin – as well as traces of lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium. In fact, one sample had both insecticides, as well as arsenic and mercury.
MSD was told to conduct tests as GPO is looking into the possibility of using cannabis to develop sublingual drops for patients.
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general, said on Friday the seized marijuana could not be developed into medication because it contained chlorpyrifos, a chemical farmers use to deal with pests.
Read more about this story in The Nation Weekend HERE.
Opas Karnkawipong, MSD director-general (left) and Nuntakan Suwanpidokkul, director of GPO’s Research and Development Institute (right) during a press conference at Department of Medical Sciences on Friday. PHOTO: The Nation
