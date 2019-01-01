Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia | The Thaiger

Southeast Asia
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
An article, compiled by tastythailand.com, chronicles some of the key reasons Thailand’s education system battles with the teaching of English. An unnamed author poses the premise….
“In the last few years, as countries like Vietnam and Laos now have English skills surpassing Thailand’s, it’s become obvious Thailand’s education system is to blame. But why?”
Thailand’s education is a rote system
In Thai schools, students are taught to copy what the teacher writes on the board and memorize it. When learning English, grammar and vocabulary is written on the board. Students copy and memorise. There’s no discussion, no questioning the teacher and no thinking for themselves. It’s no wonder Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in south east Asia.
Critical thinking skills are not taught
In Thailand, critical thinking skills are not taught. Students are rarely expected to think for themselves, so don’t question anything the teacher teaches. When Thai students have to use critical thinking skills to figure out complex English language structure, with the lack of these skills, they cannot.
As having critical thinking skills also teaches self-confidence, this is also an important reason why most Thai students don’t have self-confidence when it comes to speaking English – also vital in learning a language correctly.
Thai education concentrates on grammar
Throughout most of the years Thai students learn English, classes are normally concentrated on learning English grammar. This means most Thai students are good at English grammar but, when it comes to speaking, they’ve had little practice so cannot. In fact, holding a conversation using more than the most basic vocabulary is impossible for them.
Thai teachers are poorly trained
As much as most Thai teachers work hard to teach their students, few have the skills to teach English correctly. They’ve come up through the same poor high school system, been educated at inadequate universities and taken teacher development courses that are, compared to western standards, useless.
Most Thai English teachers also speak English poorly so, when teaching their own students, they pass on the same grammatical and vocabulary skills they were taught in school.
Native English teachers are unqualified
Due to the low salaries most Thai schools pay, few fully qualified native English teachers teach in Thailand. This means, Thailand is mostly left with native English speakers who a) may have a university degree but not in Education, b) may not have a university degree at all, or c) in some cases, are individuals who are using fake university degree certificates to get teaching jobs.
Thai students learning English are the ones who suffer, as most are being taught by native English speakers who are not qualified to teach English. The Thai Ministry of Education is slowly making changes and demanding higher qualifications from native English speaking teachers. However, unless the salaries on offer increase, and the certification courses the Thai Ministry requires native English teachers to take are useful, it’s unlikely Thailand can attract the caliber of teachers it needs.
The Thai Ministry of Education
Even though well-meaning, the Thai Ministry of Education’s constant curriculum changes, teaching regulations and certification requirements are not attracting better teachers. If anything, they’re chasing off the best ones they have.
Until the Thai Ministry of Education can come up with standards for English teachers that are similar to western standards, and pay higher salaries, they stand little chance of getting better teachers, both Thai and native English speakers, for Thai students.
As Thailand’s standard of English skills continues to fall compared to other south east Asian countries, this impacts the country’s ability to grow its economy and also its stability. Without a higher level of English language skills, most Thai employees cannot compete with the same employees in Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore and this will continue to hold the country back.
SOURCE: tastythailand.com
Southeast Asia
Tropical storm ‘Usman’ kills 22 in Philippines
Another tropical storm, this one called Usman has so far killed at least 22 people as it passed through several provinces. The storm has triggered floods and landslides forcing villagers to flee to safer areas. The death toll is expected to rise.
More than 6,600 people have been stranded in various locations, while Cebu Air and national carrier Philippine Airlines have cancelled many flights from December 27 to 29.
Authorities report that the storm has forced the evacuation of at least 17,000 people in the Bicol region in the southern areas of the main Luzon island. Three are reported dead in Albay province due to a landslide. Another seven more were killed in Masbate, most of them drowning. Six more deaths were reported from Sorsogon and Camarines Sur provinces.
Civil defence officials report at least 16 people are reported bead in Bicol while six others were killed in Eastern Visayas.
Government forecasters said Sunday that heavy rain would continue over the next 24 hours in the northern Philippines.
About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year.
Southeast Asia
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
The Malaysian Foreign Ministry is advising Malaysians residing in Thailand or travelling to the Kingdom to “remain vigilant and exercise caution at all times”, in the wake of bomb explosions and shooting incidents in the country’s southern provinces.
Officials say bomb explosions and shootings had been reported in different parts of Narathiwat and Songkhla. No Malaysians were affected by the incidents, it said in a statement today.
Wisma Putra said Malaysians are encouraged to register themselves with the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok or the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla while they are in Thailand.
It was reported that two bombs exploded at 10 pm (Thai time) on Wednesday (December 26) at Samila Beach, Songkhla, which is popular among the local residents and foreign tourists including Malaysians.
On Friday, six more bombs exploded in several districts in the Songkhla province close to the Malaysian-Thai border. These bombings toppled several electric poles, but no injuries were reported.
Southeast Asia
Anak Krakatoa loses 220 metres of height
A section of the Anak Krakatoa’s crater (Child of Krakatoa) collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, generating the tsunami last Saturday night.
An analysis by the local volcanology agency found the volcano has lost more than two-thirds of its height.
Anak Krakatoa, which used to stand 338 metres has now been whittled down to 110 metres tall.
The agency estimated the volcano lost between 150 and 180 million cubic metres of material as massive amounts of rock and ash have been slowly sliding into the sea following a series of eruptions.
Before and after satellite images taken by a Japanese satellite shows that a two square kilometre chunk of the volcanic island slid into the waters of the Sunda Strait.
The volcano was a new island that emerged around 1928 in the crater left by Krakatoa, whose massive 1883 eruption and explosion killed at least 36,000 people from the scant records available at the time).
An exclusion zone has been extended from two to five kilometres.
A week after the tsunami, thousands of Indonesian Muslims attended a mass prayer yesterday to remember the victims and pray for the safety of their tsunami-prone hometown.
Authorities say at least 426 people were killed and 23 remain missing in the disaster. Some 7,202 were injured and nearly 1,300 homes were destroyed after the waves crashed into the coastlines of western Java and southern Sumatra.
