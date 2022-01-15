Connect with us

Singapore

Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Get vaccinated or lose your job. That’s the thrust of new workplace laws being introduced in Singapore. From today an earlier concession, allowing negative-testing employees to keep working in offices, is dropped.

Employers now have the option to redeploy unvaccinated staff to ‘working from home’ duties, put the staff on leave without pay, or simply sack them if they are unable to do their specified jobs from home. There are few exemptions.

The island state has some of the world’s highest vaccination rates and has taken a tough stance against the unvaccinated. Already, people without Covid vaccines have been barred from entering restaurants and shopping malls in an effort to prevent the possible over-burdening of Singapore hospitals. They’ve also been encouraging workers back from earlier work-from-home options and slowly easing restrictions.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health’s says that, as of January 2, 98% of Singapore’s workforce is no vaccinated against Covid-19. Spokesperson Rahayu Mahzam says that the campaign to get Singaporean workers vaccinated as been a success.

“A fully vaccinated workforce would be able to operate more safely.”

She also said that two-thirds of beds in Singaporean intensive care units “have been taken up by people who are not inoculated”.

But there are still laws protecting the jobs of Singaporeans who end up with a wrongful termination, although the Governments says that, if staff are sacked because of an employee is unable to attend their workplace to perform their contracted work, it would not be considered as wrongful dismissal.

“Those medically ineligible for vaccines will still be allowed in offices. Still, employers should consider allowing them to work from home if they can do so.”

“Employers should not terminate the employment of medically-eligible but unvaccinated pregnant employees and are strongly encouraged to give special consideration to their needs and concerns.”

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Straits Times

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-01-15 14:04
    16 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Get vaccinated or lose your job. That’s the thrust of new workplace laws being introduced in Singapore. From today an earlier concession, allowing negative-testing employees to keep working in offices, is dropped. Employers now have…
    image
    riclag
    2022-01-15 14:34
    Govt forcing their hand on their citizens how tyrannical is this.Thats right up Singapore’s alley. One of the Caning capitals of the world .
    image
    AMc
    2022-01-15 14:38
    29 minutes ago, oldschooler said: Democracy has Spoken . Duty to protect Society outweighs Right not to. They held a referendum? Ballots? A show of hands, or perhaps an "all-for,Aye/all-opposed,Nay" call? I must have missed that. What was the final…
    image
    oldschooler
    2022-01-15 16:38
    1 hour ago, AMc said: They held a referendum? Ballots? A show of hands, or perhaps an "all-for,Aye/all-opposed,Nay" call? I must have missed that. What was the final tally? Many irrelevant sarcastic questions. ….👎Suggest you Google“Democracy”.🤭 Singapore is Democratic. Follows…
    image
    Transam
    2022-01-15 16:44
    Good move, forget the fruitcakes, protect the citizens...🥳
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2012. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 41 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,900 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Trending