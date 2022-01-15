Singapore
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
Get vaccinated or lose your job. That’s the thrust of new workplace laws being introduced in Singapore. From today an earlier concession, allowing negative-testing employees to keep working in offices, is dropped.
Employers now have the option to redeploy unvaccinated staff to ‘working from home’ duties, put the staff on leave without pay, or simply sack them if they are unable to do their specified jobs from home. There are few exemptions.
The island state has some of the world’s highest vaccination rates and has taken a tough stance against the unvaccinated. Already, people without Covid vaccines have been barred from entering restaurants and shopping malls in an effort to prevent the possible over-burdening of Singapore hospitals. They’ve also been encouraging workers back from earlier work-from-home options and slowly easing restrictions.
Singapore’s Ministry of Health’s says that, as of January 2, 98% of Singapore’s workforce is no vaccinated against Covid-19. Spokesperson Rahayu Mahzam says that the campaign to get Singaporean workers vaccinated as been a success.
“A fully vaccinated workforce would be able to operate more safely.”
She also said that two-thirds of beds in Singaporean intensive care units “have been taken up by people who are not inoculated”.
But there are still laws protecting the jobs of Singaporeans who end up with a wrongful termination, although the Governments says that, if staff are sacked because of an employee is unable to attend their workplace to perform their contracted work, it would not be considered as wrongful dismissal.
“Those medically ineligible for vaccines will still be allowed in offices. Still, employers should consider allowing them to work from home if they can do so.”
“Employers should not terminate the employment of medically-eligible but unvaccinated pregnant employees and are strongly encouraged to give special consideration to their needs and concerns.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Straits Times
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket Entertainment and Night life still booming | Thaiger Stories
Covid-19 exposure quarantine may be reduced to 7 days
Omicron stabilising, officials consider easing Covid-19 restrictions
VERSO – The School of the Future
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
Woman stole 59b of food, stabbed Mini Big-C staff to escape
Herbal remedy could be up to 96 percent effective against Covid-19
Molnupiravir, the Covid-19 pill, to be developed in Thailand
More than 100 Burmese job seekers detained for allegedly entering Thailand illegally
Thailand Tourist Sandbox and Test & Go Experiences | Vox Pop Ep. 4
Malaysia hands 3 suspected insurgents to Thailand following peace talks
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Citi to sell consumer banking business in Southeast Asia to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank
Phuket has surging Covid-19, but 95% of infections are mild
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Singapore3 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- North East3 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Pattaya3 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Recent comments: