Bangkok
Woman stole 59b of food, stabbed Mini Big-C staff to escape
A woman was caught when she stole 59 baht worth of snack items at a Mini Big C in Nontha Buri, but things escalated quickly when she stabbed the employee that caught her to make her escape. The sad story took place on December 29, but after a warrant was issued for her arrest, police just managed to track the woman down and arrest her at Petchkasem Soi 81 when she stopped at a petrol station yesterday.
The 37-year old woman is a mother of 2 children and explains that she stole the food items because her children said they were hungry and she did not have any money. According to her, she was on her way with her 2 children to visit her new lover when the children started complaining that they were very hungry.
She stopped at the Mini Big C but did not have any money to buy them food. So she stole some jelly, a few bread items, and 2 bottles of soda to feed the hungry children. It was then that a 23 year old woman working for the store spotted her and stopped her for shoplifting.
The employee held the woman who stole the snacks and called the police but as they waited for the police to arrive the mother got antsy and looked for an escape. The desperate woman spotted a display selling knives and she grabbed one and stabbed the employee of the Mini Big C.
The woman working at the store was seriously wounded and the thief grabbed her children and ran out of the store. Police checked the CCTV footage and issued a warrant for the woman’s arrest. Now that she has been taken into custody yesterday, she faces charges for weapons offences, theft, and most seriously, attempted murder. Details on the condition of the store employee have not been released.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore requires office-workers to be vaccinated, few exemptions
Woman stole 59b of food, stabbed Mini Big-C staff to escape
Herbal remedies tested up to 96% effective against Covid-19
VERSO – The School of the Future
Molnupiravir, the Covid-19 pill, to be developed in Thailand
More than 100 Burmese job seekers detained for allegedly entering Thailand illegally
Thailand Tourist Sandbox and Test & Go Experiences | Vox Pop Ep. 4
Malaysia hands 3 suspected insurgents to Thailand following peace talks
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Citi to sell consumer banking business in Southeast Asia to Singapore’s United Overseas Bank
Phuket has surging Covid-19, but 95% of infections are mild
Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party
Thailand News Today | Thai billionaire wants goverment to reinstate the suspended Test & Go
First Pfizer vaccine batch for children arriving by early February
Father allegedly shot and killed his wife and daughter’s boyfriend in Chon Buri
Police doubt the story as 5th suspect in tigers case is arrested
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
What is life like in Thailand right now? | GMT
Bars, Raids and Sandboxes… Today in Thailand | GMT
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Singapore3 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- North East3 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Pattaya3 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket’s critical situation calls for increased support
Recent comments: