Singapore
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Singapore has had to re-introduce a number of disease prevention measures in response to a rise in community infections in the city state. TTR Weekly reports that a number of restrictions will be re-applied from today until August 18. Social gatherings are once again being reduced in number, from 5 to 2 people, with officials urging people to limit their gatherings to no more than 2 a day.
Companies must allow employees to work from home where possible and refrain from deploying workers across multiple work locations. Employers must also use flexible working hours and offer different start times for workers who cannot work from home. There is also a ban on social gatherings at work places.
Restaurants, including food courts and hawker centres, can only offer take away or delivery services. There are also limits on indoor exercise, with a ban on “strenuous” individual or group workouts or sports.
In addition, activities which necessitate the removal of face masks, such as singing, facials, saunas, and make-up application services are banned, as is the playing of musical instruments that require the breath to be expelled heavily, as with wind or brass instruments. Medical and dental services that require patients to remove face masks are exempt from the ban.
The size of events is being reduced, with limits on attendees. Where pre-event testing is required, up to 100 people may attend. That number is halved in the case of events with no testing beforehand. Singers and other performers are not permitted to remove their face masks. Up to 100 people can attend sporting events provided there is pre-event testing in place.
Attractions will need to operate at 25% of their capacity, while indoor and outdoor shows can have 100 attendees if they are tested beforehand. Up to 50 people can attend without being tested.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket
Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event