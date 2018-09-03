Regional
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Reuters reports that a Myanmar judge today found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.
Yangon northern district judge Ye Lwin said 32 year old Wa Lone 28 year old and Kyaw Soe Oo breached the colonial-era Official Secrets Act when they collected and obtained confidential documents.
The judge said… “The defendants … have breached Official Secrets Act section 3.1.c, and are sentenced to seven years.
He added that the time served since they were detained on December 12 would be taken into account. The defense can appeal the decision to the regional court and then the supreme court.
The two reporters had pleaded not guilty and told the court police planted documents on them in the course of their work in reporting on Myanmar’s violence-plagued Rakhine State.
Press freedom advocates, the UN, the European Union and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia had called for the journalists’ acquittal.
“Today is a sad day for Myanmar, Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the press everywhere,” Reuters editor in chief Stephen J Adler said in a statement.
The Thaiger also describes the court decision as a serious over-step where the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. Another sad day for journalism in south east Asia.
Read more of the story from Reuters and Thai PBS HERE.
Regional
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
At the time the 'marriage' caused a national outcry in Malay media and was discussed, at length, in the Malaysian Parliament with calls for further protection of the young and better scrutiny of particular cases by the country's Sharia courts.
Across the border not much has been said, officially, whilst Thai social media went into melt-down over the Malaysian's marriage with the Thai 11 year old girl.
Under Thailand’s strict child protection laws, updated in 2003, no one under the age of 17 are permitted to marry. Sex with a minor remains a prosecutable offence. But these laws are often ignored or abused in Thailand's southern provinces Yala,...
Regional
Australian filmmaker gets 6 years in a Cambodian prison for ‘espionage’
69 year old Australian filmmaker James Ricketson has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Phnom Penh municipal court in Cambodia. The Court found James guilty of 'espionage' for flying a drone over an opposition party’s political rally, this according to Reuters.
Thai PBS reports that the Australian was arrested last June after he was photographed flying his drone above the rally organised by the now-defunct Cambodia National Rescue Party. He was charged with espionage at the time although it remains unclear for whom he was spying. His familydescribes the court sentence as an “absolute tragedy”.
Ricketson appeared in court wearing a pink prison uniform and holding a copy of the spy thriller book “The Faithful Spy” by Alex Berenson.
“Which country was I conducting espionage for?” he asked after the verdict was announced.
You can read the res of that story Continue Reading
Regional
Myanmar rebukes UN over Rhakine genocide report
Myanmar has responded to the UNs Fact Finding Mission that concluded genocide had been committed in Rakhine, saying the Myanmar Government did not recognise the mission and accused the writers of the report of intending to create a rift between the civilian government and the military.
“We have already dissociated ourselves from the resolution of the UN Human Rights Council, meaning Myanmar does not accept the establishment of that mission. So we do not accept any finding of that mission, and there is no way to cooperate with the Fact Finding Mission. We do not accept the one-sided accusations by that mission,” said presidential spokesperson Zaw Htay.
The UN report on Monday called for the investigation and prosecution of Myanmar’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing and several other senior military officers for "genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes" over their responsibility for violence in Rak...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
Police on the hunt for two ‘Malay-speaking’ assailants in Songkhla
Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
Where do you live? Planet Earth or Planet Sloth?
Ladyboys nabbed for picking tourist’s pockets in Pattaya
1.3 billion baht of fakes destroyed, overseen by Army chiefs
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Meeting this month to consider lifting political restrictions
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
Bangkok laundry explosion – 8 injured
Men-only police academy riles rights groups
Chinese setting up shop in Chiang Mai
Driver injured after colliding with power pole in Thalang
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
Phuket6 days ago
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Samui6 days ago
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
-
Krabi6 days ago
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
-
Phuket6 days ago
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
-
Phuket6 days ago
‘Intoxicated’ man apprehended at Samkong intersection
-
Opinion6 days ago
Samui Times responds to Police accusations of ‘fake news’
-
National4 days ago
50 foreign prisoners to return to their home countries to finish sentences
You must be logged in to post a comment Login