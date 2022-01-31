Southeast Asia
Regional low-cost carriers expand routes in Southeast Asia as travel slowly resumes
International flights in the Southeast Asia region continue to resume, with low-cost carriers expanding their routes as countries re-open. According to a TTR Weekly report, the Singapore Airlines subsidiary, Scoot, is resuming the Singapore – Ho Chi Minh route, with 4 round-trip flights a week. A twice-weekly service connecting Singapore and Hanoi is planned from February 22.
Last week, Vietnam ditched a requirement to have written government approval to enter for citizens and foreigners holding permanent or temporary residence cards, visas, and visa exemptions. However, those who do not fall into any of those categories, including tourists, cannot enter and travel freely and are limited to government-approved tours, in addition to meeting other requirements such as PCR testing and quarantine.
From February 23, Scoot is also launching 2 flights a week between Singapore and Miri, in Sarawak state, in Malaysian Borneo. Miri will be the second Sarawak city served by the carrier, in addition to its flights to Kuching, the state capital. The news follows Scoot’s announcement last week that it is resuming flights between Singapore and Australia’s Gold Coast.
Meanwhile, the Thai carrier, Bangkok Airways, will resume twice-daily flights between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, from tomorrow. The route will be serviced by Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft, according to the TTR Weekly report. Outbound flight PG935 will depart Suvarnabhumi at 17.20, arriving at Phnom Penh at 18.35. The inbound flight, PG936, departs the Cambodian capital at 19.25, touching down at Suvarnabhumi at 20.40.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
