UPDATE: Latest information about Philippines earthquakes – four dead

Here’s the latest from this morning’s series of earthquakes in the northern Philippines.

The most prominent shake today was a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked the northern Philippines Wednesday morning, Filipino time. The tremor shattered windows of buildings in the central Abra province and shook office buildings more than 300 kilometres to the north in the capital of Manila.

Four people have now been reported as being killed as a result of the earthquake. Another 60 have been injured – two people died in the Benguet province, another in Abra province, plus one other whose location wasn’t announced this morning.

The quake hit the sparsely populated province of Abra, located on the main island of Luzon at 8.43am, local time, reaching a magnitude of 6.8 – 7.1, depending on the measurements received by instruments in the area.

In the town of Dolores, the episcopal-centre of the quake, people were running around outside their houses and offices. Video from the area shows cracked roads, overflowing pools, public transport trains being shaken around, and cracks in buildings.

YouTube video

There were four tremors in the northern half of the Philippines this morning. Here’s some video shot in the town of Delores during the time of the tremor.

The Philippines is located along fault lines in the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire.” This morning’s quake was the strongest recorded in the Philippines in years.

In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, killing over 200 people.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the northern Philippines created a ground rupture stretching over a hundred kilometres and killing over 1,200 people.

Recent comments:
palooka
2022-07-27 19:35
Japan , now Phillipines. is the bad news headfing to the end of the fault line? NZ
KaptainRob
2022-07-27 19:53
15 minutes ago, palooka said: Japan , now Phillipines. is the bad news headfing to the end of the fault line? NZ NZ is on the ring-of-fire Pacific fault line and a major 'slip' is overdue for the South Island. …

Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim has served in the role as company CEO, YouTube presenter and content manager. Tim departed The Thaiger in July 2022.

