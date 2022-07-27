Connect with us

Central Thailand

Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school

Published

 on 

Five teenage students were injured yesterday after a ping pong bomb exploded in the classroom of a technical college in the central province of Ayutthaya.

One of the students was carrying the bomb inside a school bag and when he accidentally dropped the bag at about 11am it exploded injuring him and four of his classmates.

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station officers reported the five injured male students were aged between 15 and 17 years old.

The students suffered mild injuries to their bodies, legs, and feet. They were sent to a hospital, and everyone was later discharged fit and healthy.

The student carrying the bomb confessed to the police that the bomb wasn’t his and he was bullied into carrying it by an older boy. The boy said he didn’t expect the bomb to go off when he dropped his bag.

Another teenage student revealed there were 30 people in the room and the lesson was about to end when he heard a very loud explosion, which enveloped the classroom in smoke.

He said everyone was frightened and fled the room fearing for their lives. He added some of his friends suffered a temporary loss of hearing from the explosion.

Police reported the student who owned the bomb and the injured students would be questioned further. They added the children’s parents would be invited to the police station to help with the investigation, the source of the bomb, and their students’ behaviour.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

