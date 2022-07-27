Central Thailand
Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Five teenage students were injured yesterday after a ping pong bomb exploded in the classroom of a technical college in the central province of Ayutthaya.
One of the students was carrying the bomb inside a school bag and when he accidentally dropped the bag at about 11am it exploded injuring him and four of his classmates.
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station officers reported the five injured male students were aged between 15 and 17 years old.
The students suffered mild injuries to their bodies, legs, and feet. They were sent to a hospital, and everyone was later discharged fit and healthy.
The student carrying the bomb confessed to the police that the bomb wasn’t his and he was bullied into carrying it by an older boy. The boy said he didn’t expect the bomb to go off when he dropped his bag.
Another teenage student revealed there were 30 people in the room and the lesson was about to end when he heard a very loud explosion, which enveloped the classroom in smoke.
He said everyone was frightened and fled the room fearing for their lives. He added some of his friends suffered a temporary loss of hearing from the explosion.
Police reported the student who owned the bomb and the injured students would be questioned further. They added the children’s parents would be invited to the police station to help with the investigation, the source of the bomb, and their students’ behaviour.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Sri Lanka former president’s stay in Singapore extended
UPDATE: Latest information about Philippine earthquakes – four dead
Bomb explosion injures 5 students in a Thailand school
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Indian tourist in Pattaya claims his wallet with 17,000 baht stolen
Foreigner’s body found off Phuket beach
New studies show Covid-19 started in Wuhan market, not lab
Thailand’s cannabis cottage industry set to fly high
Blaze breaks out at Pattaya hotel
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
8 common problems for Thai consumers addressed
Dead man walking – after being ‘dead’ for 25 years, Thai man receives new ID card
Bangkok film festival urged to avoid deep south torture movies
Flood warning to Bangkok & 10 provinces along Chao Phraya River
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach planning temporary vendor zone
A debt-ridden Thai woman seeks help after spiky durian assault
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Three Asian countries have the most useful passport
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cambodia3 days ago
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
-
Property2 days ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Best of2 hours ago
Dessert cafes in Bangkok you need to try (2022)
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand upgrades monkeypox alert to national level
-
Thailand3 days ago
Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Rescuers capture massive python from Pattaya house
-
Phuket3 days ago
First tourists arrive in Phuket on South Korea’s Jin Air airlines