Connect with us

Philippines

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Students in the Philippines were challenged to make their own anti-cheating masks for exams. (via Facebook)

Taking a cue from a Bangkok university, students at Bicol University College of Engineering in the Philippines went viral for silly “anti-cheating” masks they wore for exams. A faculty member decided to bring some levity to the problem of cheating in schools by allowing her engineering students to design masks to prevent cheating, no matter how ridiculous they were.

And students went full-on silly with the assignment. Some wore Spartan helmets, others wore headbands like Naruto. One student wore a mask of Jollibee, the popular Filipino fast-food chain. Other students used household items like egg crates or clothes hangers. Some went for Halloween-style anime designs made of cardboard. One student was pictured wearing what appeared to be (hopefully clean) underwear over his face. The anti-cheating masks incorporated some kind of blinders, usually made of paper, designed to stop students from sneaking a peek at the exam paper of their neighbour.

The teacher posted their valiant anti-cheating mask efforts and it quickly went viral, with over 4,000 people sharing the post already. She said on the Facebook post that she was surprised at the creativity and fun the students had with the assignment and took the opportunity to discourage people from cheating.

“I still believe that the best way is to have [the] integrity to not cheat with or without the hats. I really love and [I’m] proud of my students because their engineering midterm exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun. Thank you very much, students. You make me proud.”

The idea was inspired by a more controversial post Coconuts covered back in 2013 that showed students at Bangkok’s Kasetsart University wearing anti-cheating blinders made of computer printer paper to prevent cheating during midterms. The photo caused an uproar when it was uploaded to an alumni Facebook page and was quickly deleted.

The university later scrambled for excuses, saying they will no longer use anti-cheating helmets and that they were designed as an interactive lesson on ethics by agro-industry faculty students. The faculty’s dean said there was no rampant cheating and students made the hats and wore them voluntarily.

After condemnation and backlash, they discontinued the lesson and the anti-cheating helmets. The response to the more jovial anti-cheating masks in the Philippines seems to be a lot more positive.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Philippines1 min ago

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs
Crime1 hour ago

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead
Pattaya1 hour ago

5 men allegedly open fire at Pattaya pool villa
Transport2 hours ago

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

The truth behind ‘rental guaranteed returns’ in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies
Thailand2 hours ago

Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya’s latest gold thief flees to Sri Racha
Thailand3 hours ago

50,000 chickens drown in flood at farm in central Thailand
World3 hours ago

Australia flip-flops on past decision around Israel’s capital
China3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
Health4 hours ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending