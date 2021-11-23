Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries

The Philippines is waiving quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated visitors from countries classified on the government’s “green list.”

The Philippines, home to over 7,000 islands in Southeast Asia, is now accepting fully vaccinated visitors from countries on the “Green List”, but they must submit a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours of departure, rather than quarantine or an on-arrival RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, travelers from “Yellow List” countries will be quarantined for three days instead of the previous five.

The Philippines’ Department of Tourism and the International Association of Tourism Federations said the country will reopen to international tourism soon, possibly before the New Year.

Below is the list of “Green List” countries…

American Samoa

Bhutan

Chad

China (Mainland)

Comoros

Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Federated States of Micronesia

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Mali

Marshall Islands

Montserrat

Morocco

Namibia

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Paraguay

Rwanda

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

South Africa

Sudan

Taiwan

Togo

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

Zimbabwe

SOURCE: Travel Daily Media