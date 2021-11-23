Thailand Top Stories | Illegal street racing, Hotels rip off Thailand Pass passengers | November 23

Foreign visitors are being told to mask up and follow Thailand’s disease control laws, or face prosecution. Hotels rip off Thailand Pass passengers. A direct flight into Phuket operated by Turkish Airlines. Vietnam’s Phu Quoc resort island has welcomed more than 200 international tourists from South Korea. A Singapore Airlines flight has arrived at Melbourne Airport, making it the first time for Australia to welcome back tourists. Crackdown on street racing in Bangkok. And South Korean band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards, just four years after making their first appearance on one of the two big music award shows each year.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.