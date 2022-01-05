Philippines
Philippines president says he will never apologise for deaths during his “war on drugs”
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he’ll never apologise for the deaths during his bloody war on drugs campaign where, according to government data reported by Reuters, around 6,200 drugs suspects were killed in police sting operations since Duterte took power in June 2016.
“I will never, never apologise for the deaths… Kill me. Jail me. I will never apologise for the deaths.”
During the speech, he also vowed to defend law enforcement officers who are doing their jobs, encouraging them to fight back if their lives are threatened. Human rights activists, on the other hand, say the thousands of suspects were executed.
Although he will not be able to run for re-election next year, according to the constitution, electing his ally in the upcoming election will shield Duterte from legal consequences related to his anti-narcotics campaign.
Last September, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into alleged human rights violations during Duterte’s drug crackdown. It was temporarily suspended by the ICC in November last year when Manila requested its own investigation.
SOURCE: Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top virologist explains reduced potency of Omicron infections
Mueang Chon Buri restaurants come under strict Covid-19 control
Vietnam welcomes over 1,700 travellers on the first three days of international flights resumption
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Philippines president says he will never apologise for deaths during his “war on drugs”
Half-Half subsidy programme 4th phase starting in March
Laos adds 14 more countries to its Travel Green Zone entry scheme
Cambodian PM will not be allowed to meet Myanmar’s ousted leader, junta says
Thailand’s traditional “Nora” dancers call for ban on performances to be lifted
Soi Nana announces Covid-19 free zone, vaccine or test required
Thailand News Today | No plans to resume the Test & Go scheme
Trains in Thailand report 3.16 million passengers over New Year’s
Massive LED billboard cluster causes sleepless nights in Thong Lor
Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,899 new cases; provincial totals
What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Krabi4 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Thailand4 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht