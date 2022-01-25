China donates US$19.5 million worth military equipment to Philippines

Last week, China allocated the Philippines US$19.5 million in military equipment as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vow to help the Philippines government with not only anti-narcotics and anti-terrorism efforts, but also disaster relief missions.

China has helped the Philippines modernise its military in recent years by sending high-capacity weaponry and equipment to support ongoing missions despite tensions in the South China Sea.

The first US$11 million shipments of military aid landed in the capital of Manila on January 16, according to the Philippine Department of National Defense, including rescue and relief gear for the country’s military forces.

Drone systems, detectors, explosive ordnance disposal robots, bomb disposal suits, transport vehicles, ambulances, water purification vehicles, fire trucks, and engineering supplies would be delivered to the Southeast Asian nation in addition to relief and rescue equipment.

DND: China donates P1 billion worth of military equipment to the Philippine military. The first batch of equipment arrived last Jan. 16. pic.twitter.com/krHMkXZfIo — Frances G. Mangosing 🇵🇭 (@FrancesGM_) January 21, 2022

Although the exact arrival date of the second US$8.5 million batches of military donations has not been revealed, the defence department has stated that the equipment will be formally turned over to the Philippine Armed Forces next month.

In a news statement, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian stated, “I hope that the donation would play a role in maintaining peace and fighting terrorism campaign as well as providing humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission of typhoon Odette”, adding that Beijing will continue to help the Philippines with disaster aids and upgrading its military.

SOURCE: The Defense Post